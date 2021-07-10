NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to return to Arizona Cardinals in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals have a rather underrated roster that could become elite over the next few years. They have $11 million in salary-cap space and don't have too many free agents they need to re-sign next offseason.

Chandler Jones wants a big contract but rumors have it the Cardinals could move him on before the season starts. WR Christian Kirk is another player entering the final year of his deal, but Arizona could cut ties with him as well.

The Arizona Cardinals will need to cut a few familiar faces off the roster before Week 1 and here are five players that will likely be done in the desert.

Five Arizona Cardinals that likely won't be back for the 2021 season

#1 - LB Chandler Jones

Cardinals DE Chandler Jones has graduated from Syracuse University eight years after leaving for the NFL. https://t.co/EGNNgK7cYD pic.twitter.com/bl53oPCp5S — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 31, 2020

There has been speculation that the Arizona Cardinals will either release or trade Chander Jones. He's 31 and has a cap hit of $20 million this year. Jones is coming off a torn bicep injury and has only played five games (11 tackles and one sack).

This is a rather drastic drop in form for Jones. In 2019, he was firing on all cylinders with 19 sacks. Jones announced he will be skipping OTAs as he awaits a contract extension. But signing JJ Watt might have ended negotiations with Jones for good.

#2 - WR Christian Kirk

WR Target Leaders Within the 10-Yard Line in '20 (TDs scored)



Davante Adams: 19 (13)

Mike Evans: 14 (9)

Adam Thielen: 13 (10)

Tyreek Hill: 12 (6)

Calvin Ridley: 11 (5)

Amari Cooper: 10 (2)

Brandon Aiyuk: 10 (5)

Christian Kirk: 10 (4)

DeAndre Hopkins: 10 (2)



Data via @amrgaabr pic.twitter.com/gwv12n3N5O — 4for4 Fantasy Football (@4for4football) July 8, 2021

It was a toss-up between Kirk and Andy Isabella. The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran AJ Green and drafted Rondale Moore in the second round. There is even a possibility that WR N'Keal Harry is on their radar.

It's starting to become a crowded WR group and it makes more sense to cut Kirk. This is because Christian Kirk is a starter and eventually there will be issues with players not getting enough targets. Andy Isabella is a rotational player and won't complain about the lack of game time.

#3 - LB Jordan Hicks

This one seems inevitable since the Arizona Cardinals granted Hicks' request to seek a trade. He's just 28 but will lose his starting job to rookie Zaven Collins if he comes out of his legal issues unscathed (arrested for reckless driving). Hicks had 118 tackles and 11 tackles for loss and his cap hit is $6 million. The Cardinals should be able to move him with ease.

#4 - RB Jonathan Ward

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Jonathan Ward was a UDFA in 2020 and caught his first pass in Week 17 (11 yards). He bounced between the active roster and the practice squad for most of the year. 2020 seventh-round pick Eno Benjamin hasn't seen much field time either but holds an edge over Ward. Benjamin will look to capitalize on the open competition behind Chase Edmonds.

#5 - C Michael Menet

Michael Menet was drafted in the seventh-round this year but has landed in tough competition at center. The Arizona Cardinals traded for All-Star Rodney Hudson and already have Lamont Gaillard as the backup. Arizona also has several swing players (tackle/guard and center/guard) on the roster. Unfortunately for the Penn State product, he won't win the battle with Gaillard.

