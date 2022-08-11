NFL Trade Rumors: 5 trades that should be considered after first week of NFL preseason

The NFL preseason has officially started. Teams are now playing their exhibition games leading up to the 2022 NFL season. The start of the regular season is now less than a month away. This means it's time for all teams to start making some final decisions about their roster construction.

There are star players who are currently available in the trade market. They can jump in and help out a team immediately. These finishing pieces could make a major impact this year if they are traded to a new team. Here are five potential trades that could happen before the conclusion of the NFL preseason.

#1 - Roquan Smith to the Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears ILB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith recently requested a trade from the Chicago Bears after failing to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. If the Bears do, in fact, trade him, he figures to have a huge market of interested teams because he is one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the teams that makes the most sense as a potential destination. They are currently projected to have around $20 million in available cap space, so they have room to make a big move ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Smith would provide them with a massive upgrade in the middle of their defense, where the inside linebacker is one of their biggest weaknesses.

#2 - Kareem Hunt to the Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt is entering the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2022 NFL season. After failing to come to terms on a new deal, Hunt has formally requested to be traded to a new team.

Hunt would likely attract attention from several different teams if the Browns do decide to trade him. The Atlanta Falcons appear to be one of the most ideal landing spots. Hunt could potentially form a versatile duo with Cordarrelle Patterson, who had a breakout year in 2021 but would likely benefit from a committee approach moving forward.

#3 - Jimmy Garoppolo to the Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers traded all the way up to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select quarterback Trey Lance. After serving as a back-up for Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie season, Lance appears ready to take over as the starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Garoppolo has more value in the trade market than he does as a back-up quarterback for the 49ers, so it's likely he will be moved prior to the start of the regular season. The Seattle Seahawks are most in need of a starting quarterback this year, so they make the most sense as a destination.

Perhaps the only thing holding up a trade from happening is the fact that the 49ers and Seahawks are division rivals. Though not impossible, it's extremely rare for a trade to occur between rivals, but it would benefit each side, so this could be an exception to the trend.

#4 - Jessie Bates III to the Washington Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates III

Jessie Bates III was a pending free agent ahead of the 2022 NFL offseason, but was seeking a long-term deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. After the two sides failed to agree on a new contract, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates, who has been publicly frustrated with the decision.

Bates claims that he will refuse to play during the 2022 NFL season while on the franchise tag with the Bengals. It appears their relationship could be damaged upon repair, making him a trade candidate. The Washington Commanders make sense as a potential destination, as they currently have one of the weakest pairs of starting safeties in the league.

#5 - Jalen Reagor to the Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

The Philadelphia Eagles significantly upgraded their wide receivers during the 2022 NFL offseason. They acquired superstar wide receiver AJ Brown via a trade with the Tennessee Titans and also added Zach Pascal, formerly with the Indianapolis Colts.

The new additions to the Eagles have caused Jalen Reagor to be buried on the depth chart, resulting in his name coming up in recent NFL trade rumors. He is a former first-round draft pick that never quite worked out, but a team change could possibly unlock his potential.

The Baltimore Ravens are in need of help at wide receiver after trading away Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals, so they could be a potential landing spot. Reagor can provide them with some much-needed depth and offer them upside at a relatively low cost.

