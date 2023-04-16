NFL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals details of Jets’ failed pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. after Ravens’ $18M offer

Odell Beckham Jr. found himself a new home for the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

The wide receiver signed a one-year deal worth up to $18 million as Baltimore gave the three-time Pro Bowler a contract he wanted. However, an NFL insider outlined that the Jets were in the market for his services too.

Per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, New York made a “very competitive” offer to the wideout that was close to what the Ravens offered but wasn't enough. Connor Hughes of SNY reported that the former LSU star phoned the Jets to give them an opportunity to match the offer he was given from the Ravens.

OBJ also reportedly called the Jets to give them a chance to match the offer he received from the Ravens, but they turned him down.



Ultimately, the New York Jets were never going to go match the Baltimore Ravens' offer.

Odell Beckham Jr. would likely have been the Jets’ No. 3 receiver behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. For the Ravens, Beckham's signing could see quarterback Lamar Jackson back with the team this upcoming season.

Jackson and the team are reportedly far apart on a long-term contract extension, but he could play under the non-exclusive tag for $32.416 million.

Jackson and Beckham were seen hanging out at a club in Miami following Beckham Jr.'s signing with the Ravens. On the surface, it seems that the players will be teammates come the 2023 season.

Will the Jets try and add another WR after missing out on Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Jets currently have nearly $9 million in cap space and that's not including Aaron Rodgers' contract, which is at $58.3 million in 2023. Yet, the four-time NFL MVP mentioned in January that he would consider modifying his nearly $60 million salary to help with cap space.

As the 2023 NFL draft nears, New York could take on another receiver as the team has six picks. The receiving core of the Jets looks great with Wilson and Lazard as well as tight end Tyler Conklin.

Time will tell to see what Jets general manager Joe Douglas does in the draft to fill the Odell Beckham Jr. void.

