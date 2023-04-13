NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson delaying Aaron Rodgers trade with Jets owner Woody Johnson spooked

The Aaron Rodgers saga is taking another turn as the Packers have reportedly decided what they want in a trade with the Jets.

Per NFL insider Charles Robinson, Green Bay wants a second-round pick this year and a guaranteed first-rounder next year from New York for Rodgers.

However, Robinson notes that Jets owner Woody Johnson has some trepidation about that offer. He doesn't want to give away a guaranteed first-round pick. According to Robinson, Johnson is worried after the Broncos sent several picks (including 2022 and 2023 first-rounders) to the Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Denver ended up finishing last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record last season with Wilson.

He noted that the Green Bay Packers are willing to give the New York Jets some draft compensation back in 2025. This is if the four-time NFL MVP retires following the 2023 season. Last month, Aaron Rodgers stated on "The Pat McAfee Show" that wants to play for the Jets in 2023.

At this point, the only thing truly holding up a trade between both teams is compensation. Another holdup could be the 10-time Pro Bowler's contract for the upcoming season. Rodgers will earn $59.5 million in 2023, carrying a cap hit of over $31.6 million.

It looks as though the Jets are at a standstill in talks with the Packers, but is there another team in the mix for the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller?

Craig Carton asserted on his FS1 show that the San Francisco 49ers are in play. Carton noted the 49ers would supposedly put forth “multiple third-round picks” and an unconditional 2024 first-round pick if New York can’t meet Green Bay's trade demands. Yet, Aaron Rodgers made it clear that San Francisco is not a destination on his radar.

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers' 2022 season in comparison

Russell Wilson and his first season as Denver Broncos quarterback was one he and the Broncos fans would love to forget. Last season, he threw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 touchdowns in 15 starts.

13 touchdowns were the fewest thrown in his career, while 11 interceptions were tied for the second-most. His 60.5 completion percentage was also a career low.

Rodgers' 3,695 yards last season were the second-fewest thrown in a season since becoming the Packers' starter in 2008. The 12 interceptions marked just the third time in his 18 seasons that he's had double-digit interceptions in a season.

We'll see if Aaron Rodgers has a better first season with a new team than Wilson did this upcoming season.

