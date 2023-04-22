NFL Trade Rumors: Trey Lance drawing interest from two QB-needy teams as 49ers consider rethink

Trey Lance was seen as the franchise quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but now the team could have other plans for him. There are reports that the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is gaining interest from two other teams.

Per the reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts have reached out to San Francisco for a possible trade for Lance.

The Buccaneers lost Tom Brady this offseason due to retirement, while the Colts signed veteran Gardner Minshew to add quarterback depth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million. The Colts also hold the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, where multiple quarterbacks could go in the top five.

NFL Rumors @nflrums The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts have reached out to the San Francisco 49ers regarding QB Trey Lance. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts have reached out to the San Francisco 49ers regarding QB Trey Lance. https://t.co/ZZh3sArlCL

The San Francisco 49ers currently have a situation at the quarterback position, thanks to the emergence of Brock Purdy last season. Trey Lance entered the 2022 season as the 49ers' starter but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

It was a setback for the 22-year-old as he's played in eight games, starting four of them since joining the NFL. He has thrown for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in his eight career games.

Given his small sample size, what would the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts be willing to give up for Lance?

Does Trey Lance have a chance to start at QB for the 49ers in 2023?

Trey Lance

49ers general manager John Lynch addressed the quarterback situation when asked about it at the owners' meetings last month:

"I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he's probably the leader in the clubhouse at that. I'll let [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] make those kind of decisions, but I know when we talk, I think Brock's probably earned that right to be the guy. If we were to line up, he'd probably take that first snap."

Lynch made it clear in the press conference that all quarterbacks will vie for the 49ers' starting job.

Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the NFC Championship game versus the Philadelphia Eagles and is still recovering. Time will tell as to whether Lynch will part ways with Trey Lance this offseason.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit 49ers Webzone and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : Will the 49ers trade Trey Lance this offseason? Yes No 0 votes