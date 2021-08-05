NFL Trade Rumors: Will acquiring a veteran QB be enough for Carolina Panthers?

You might be asking why the Carolina Panthers signing a veteran QB is such a big deal. They traded for Sam Darnold and seem to be all-in on him. But the question popped up, as the Panthers will soon be paired with the Indianapolis Colts for joint practices and exhibition match.

The Colts recently saw their season thrown into flux, with Carson Wentz needing foot surgery and potentially missing a quarter of the season. Their depth chart doesn't bode well for them.

So where do Carolina sit with their QB depth? Right now, if Sam Darnold got put on the shelf, the Carolina Panthers will be in the same pickle.

Does signing a veteran QB help the Carolina Panthers?

PJ Walker is undefeated, never lost in his professional football career:

- XFL: 5-0

PJ Walker and Will Grier are two inexperienced QBs for the Carolina Panthers. Walker has had success outside of the NFL, with the XFL. He took the Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 record with 1,338 yards, 15 TDs and four INTs before COVID-19 forced the cancelation of the season and the league altogether.

Walker was being pegged as the league's MVP before everything came to a halt. With the Carolina Panthers last season, PJ Walker played three games (one start, which he won) and tallied 368 yards, one TD and five INTs. The NFL is a whole different beast compared to the XFL, though, and Walker hasn't made a successful transition yet.

Will Grier was a third-round pick in 2019, and started the final two games in 2019. He went 0-2 with 228 yards and four INTs.

Deshaun Watson is reportedly on the Carolina Panthers' radar. For Darnold's sake, he would hope Watson gets shipped elsewhere.

Otherwise, Darnold could end up like Josh Rosen, bouncing around the league and never being taken seriously again. Moreover, the Panthers would have to give up a lot to trade for a hazardous QB.

A veteran QB would be beneficial to Sam Darnold, though. Even if he wasn't injured, Darnold could use a wise, experienced QB to help him develop and act as an additional coach. Sometimes, a backup QB can be more valuable on the sideline than on the field.

The current FA options for a veteran QB are slim, with Josh McCown the only realistic choice. The 42 year-old QB mentored Sam Darnold earlier in his career while he was with the New York Jets.

Outside of him, the Carolina Panthers would have to make a trade. Philip Rivers could be persuaded to come to Carolina rather than the Colts if he 'unretires', but that is doubtful.

Could Cam Newton be available if he loses the QB competition? Brian Hoyer has a history of helping out younger QBs, and is just sitting on the depth chart in New England. Nick Foles is another option, but could end up going to Indy as well; but he is a bit pricey to be a backup for the Carolina Panthers.

