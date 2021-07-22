NFL Training Camp 2021: 3 talking points ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice

The NFL's training camps are booting up across the country. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no exception.

On July 25, the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl victory will officially be behind them as work begins toward a repeat. Going into training camp, though, there are a few questions surrounding the team. Here's a breakdown of the biggest questions about the Buccaneers going into training camp.

Issues to address for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of training camp

#1 - Brady's knee

For those who haven't heard, news broke earlier this week that Tom Brady played through a fully torn MCL en route to winning the Super Bowl. The news adds even more credibility to a stellar accomplishment in Tampa Bay. However, going into the season, there are a few questions about the long-term damage that playing through an MCL tear can bring.

According to CBS Sports, Tom Brady was listed on the July 1 injury report with a knee injury. He's currently listed as questionable for the start of training camp. Over three weeks later, his current status is still up in the air.

One cannot help but wonder if the knee issue is something born out of the MCL tear. When training camp starts, it will be clear what kind of shape his knee is in.

#2 - Late offseason of celebration

While the circumstances are unique due to COVID-19, it cannot be ignored that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were just at a Super Bowl celebration at the White House. No team has celebrated a Super Bowl win as late in the offseason as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be interesting to see how focused they are after reveling in their accomplishment.

Their level of focus should become clear in the first week of training camp. Will there be more hooting, hollering, and joking around than work? As a reminder, with the exception of a few key pieces, this is the first time every member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has won a Super Bowl. Will they be just as hungry one week after a Super Bowl celebration?

#3 - Vaccinated versus unvaccinated

While the state of Florida has kept masking and social distance regulations at a minimum, the Buccaneers are following the NFL's COVID protocols. Essentially, it requires unvaccinated players to continue living like it's 2020.

Players will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing outside of practice. They must also quarantine after exposure. Vaccinated players, though, are essentially good to go. They can go where they want, when they want, and socialize with anyone they wish.

This will likely create vaccinated and unvaccinated cliques. It will be interesting to see how these groups work together and if their chemistry will be affected. Lastly, it will be interesting to see how long the unvaccinated players last before they cave in and get the shot.

