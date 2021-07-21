NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Las Vegas Raiders players on roster bubble heading into training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders don't seem to have much of an identity or a long-term plan going into the 2021 NFL season.

The team isn't 100% sold on Derek Carr as the franchise quarterback. There's promising players on offense in running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Henry Ruggs, but the offensive line still needs work.

The defense is a mix of potential busts, aging veterans and a few young future stars. The team will likely need to shed some personnel and replace them with quality players if they plan to have a decent campaign next season.

Here are five players that could be on the Las Vegas Raiders roster bubble entering training camp.

#1 - Jalen Richard, RB

The Las Vegas Raiders added running back Kenyan Drake in free agency. That leaves Jalen Richard's future with the team uncertain.

Richard, a 2016 undrafted free agent, has seen his role decline since 2019. He had a career-low 261 total yards last year. His cap hit is over $3 million in 2021. Theo Riddick, Trey Ragas and Garrett Groshek are all cheaper options and will likely have the same impact that Richard does.

#2 - Brandon Parker, OT

Brandon Parker, a 2018 third-round selection, had 12 starts as a rookie and then just seven over the next two seasons.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Alex Leatherwood as the starting right tackle and Kolton Miller, one of the highest-paid tackles in the league, is the starting left tackle. The only way Parker can stay on the roster is by being a swing tackle, but he will have to compete with Sam Young for the role.

#3 - Nevin Lawson, CB

Over the last few years, the Las Vegas Raiders have been focused on rebuilding the secondary through the draft and free agency.

Nevin Lawson was a vital depth piece when Damon Arnette got injured but is now the fifth cornerback on the depth chart. He likely won't get any playing time with Casey Hayward Jr., Trayvon Mullen, Rasul Douglas, Damon Arnette and De'Vonte Bausby ahead of him in the pecking order.

#4 - Nathan Peterman, QB

Nathan Peterman has three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his NFL career thus far.

Peterman has a 52.6% completion rate, 573 passing yards and averages 4.6 yards per pass in his career. He's had a disastrous start to his NFL career and might not be on any roster long-term.

#5 - Darron Lee, LB

Darron Lee was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2016 draft. In three years with the Jets, he had 3 INTs, four sacks, 241 tackles and 17 tackles for loss.

A suspension in 2018 sealed his fate and the Jets moved on from him. Lee went to Kansas City and won a Super Bowl, then landed on Buffalo's practice squad. The Las Vegas Raiders hope to squeeze out any first-round talent left in him.

He's on the depth chart behind Nicholas Morrow and Johnathan Abram, but won't beat them out for any game time.

