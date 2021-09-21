NFL Week 2 OPOY Power Rankings - September 20, 2021

The NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, popularly known as the OPOY, is one of the most prestigious ones in the sport. With the second week of the NFL season over, let's have a look at our predictions for the Offensive Player of the Year.

The offensive award always see big campaigns for quarterbacks. While quarterbacks have won every MVP award since the 2012 season, the OPOY award tends to have running backs and wide receivers more often as its winners.

It has only been two weeks into the 2021 season, so the race for the OPOY is still very tight, and will remain so in our power rankings. But some early candidates are already gaining ground over other contenders.

Of course, if you want to be the OPOY, you have got to have an incredible season, as the list of candidates is huge. On that note, here's our power rankings for the five players leading the race for this year's NFL OPOY award.

Five candidates for the OPOY Award after NFL 2021 Week 2

#5 Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel keeps his place in the top 5

Deebo Samuel wasn't as dominant as in the first week, but he still led the 49ers in scrimmage yards in the second week. He has an amazing average of 141 receiving yards per game, so he keeps his place in the top five.

Samuel was fabulous as soon as the 49ers changed their approach to the game. They took the ball out of the middle of the field because they were getting wrecked by the Eagles' front four. Then, with Kyle Shanahan calling for more plays for his receivers to get yards after the catch, Samuel unleashed his magic.

He now has 282 receiving yards in 15 catches through two games.

#4 Derek Carr

Can Derek Carr make a surprise run for the OPOY award?

Derek Carr leads the league in passing yards by a huge margin. His Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 up following interesting wins against two playoff contenders from the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The talk on the town during the offseason was whether the Raiders could keep the same productivity level in offense. That's because they made many changes in the offensive line, which is noteworthy, as Carr's level drops when he's pressured. But so far, he has done a fabulous job.

To complete 75% of the passes and 382 passing yards against the Steelers' defense is a notable feat. That makes Carr a surprise OPOY candidate at the start of the season.

#3 Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett remains a favorite for the 2021 OPOY award.

After two games with a new version of the Seattle Seahawks' offense, it seems this could be Tyler Lockett's year.

He's only four yards shy of Samuel in the list of leading receiving yards during the first two weeks. But he also has two more touchdowns than his NFC West foe. Despite sharing his targets with another superstar, DK Metcalf, Lockett is doing a fabulous job as a deep threat to Russell Wilson. Lockett has registered 278 receiving yards in only 12 receptions.

It remains to be seen whether he can keep this production up with so much talent in the offense. But Lockett is off to a fabulous start this campaign.

#2 Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is a big candidate for the OPOY award

Henry had a disappointing first week. But he has returned to his regular form and makes an appearance on the list after an incredible game against the Seattle Seahawks. He had 182 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The running back is one of the most dominant players in the league and the best in his position. That was evident once again, as he trounced a poor Seahawks' run defense. He now has 240 rushing yards over the first two games, the only running back to elipse the 200-yard mark.

As the driving force behind the Tennessee Titans' upset in Seattle, he only stays away from the first place because a guy way smaller than him has fared better.

#1 Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray leads the race for the OPOY award in 2021.

Murray skyrocketed into first place because he had another fabulous offensive display. He was a threat throwing the ball deep, making plays out of nowhere and even running the ball.

Also Read

In a game where the Minnesota Vikings had many opportunities to win, it was Murray who made clutch plays for the Arizona Cardinals defense. He did make an awful play that resulted in a pick-six, but other than that, he was flawless.

The Arizona Cardinals have scored 72 points in two games, thanks to Murray and his playmaking ability. He's the front runner for this NFL season's OPOY award as of now after his performance comprising 29 passes completed in 36 throws for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

