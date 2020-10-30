If there is any NFL franchise that could be described as having Tom Brady's number throughout his Hall of Fame career, it's the New York Giants.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback lost twice to the Giants on the sport's biggest stage: Super Bowl XLII, when the Giants cost Brady's New England Patriots a chance to complete an undefeated season; and Super Bowl XLVI, when the New York QB Eli Manning again beat Brady's Patriots with a fourth-quarter comeback.

The 2020 version of Brady vs. Giants looks a lot different than those past Super Bowls.

Brady is in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the Patriots this past offseason. The Giants are still rebuilding after Eli Manning's retirement.

The visiting Bucs (5-2) sit atop the NFC South heading into this Week 8 "Monday Night Football" contest at MetLife Stadium, while the home Giants (1-6) are at the bottom of the NFC East.

New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head-To-Head

The Giants and Buccaneers have met 23 times in the past, dating back to 1977 when Tampa Bay was an expansion franchise. The Giants lead the all-time series 16-7.

The most recent time the two teams met was in 2019. The Giants beat QB Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers, 32-31. New York QB Daniel Jones threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns, and run in the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay star receiver Mike Evans caught eight passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in that Week 3 game from last season.

New York Giants season results: L L L L L W L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers season results: L W W W L W W

New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin will miss this game after undergoing surgery on a fractured finger. Godwin is Tampa's No. 2 receiver, but his absence isn't the biggest news for the team's receiving corps.

Tampa Bay recently signed former All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown, who hasn't played since his brief cameo with the Patriots last season. Brown is serving an NFL suspension and won't be eligible until Week 9, at which point he'll give the Buccaneers a star-studded set of skill position playmakers surrounding Brady.

No. 3 receiver Scotty Miller (hip/groin), tight end Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder/groin) are all listed as questionable.

The Giants don't have any new absences due to injury to report. The biggest injury for New York remains that of star running back Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL in Week 2 and is out for the rest of the season.

This week, the Giants have listed WR C.J. Board (concussion), WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder/toe) and RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) as questionable.

New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Starters

New York Giants

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Devonta Freeman (Q), Wayne Gallman

WR: Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard (Q), Golden Tate

TE: Evan Engram

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette

WR: Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson

TE: Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate

Jim Nantz & Tony Romo call the Daniel Jones 80 yard run pic.twitter.com/EaNtYQsezI — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) October 25, 2020

New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction

Even with the Buccaneers suffering some injuries on offense and waiting for Antonio Brown to join the fold, they're still significantly more talented than the (also banged-up) Giants.

These are two franchises headed in different directions, as the Buccaneers are contending now and gearing up for a run at this season's Super Bowl, while the Giants are still forging a new identity and trying to do it this season without their star player in Barkley.

Brady might carve up New York's defense, and it may look personal, but he probably would consider this less revenge and more a mercy killing.

Prediction: Buccaneers 40, Giants 13