NFL AFC Conference Championship: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs odds, picks, and predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Conference Championship Game this Sunday, and fans have been buzzing about it all week.

Injury concerns surrounding star QB Patrick Mahomes are hanging over this game. Even if he's unable to play, backup QB Chad Henne has enough talent around him to succeed. (Both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce registered more than 100 receiving yards last week).

In the NFL Divisional Round, the Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns 22-17 in a grueling, nail-biting encounter. Mahomes left the game with a concussion, but Henne and coach Andy Reid's play-calling saved the day.

Meanwhile, the Bills earned an impressive win against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in their NFL Divisional Round encounter last week. The 17-3 victory set up Sunday's fascinating clash with the Chiefs. In a low-scoring affair, Bills QB Josh Allen linked up with Stefon Diggs for a touchdown. Then, Taron Johnson recorded a pick six that clinched the game for Buffalo.

There are so many stars on display in this game. These two teams seem like they're evenly matched. The statistics heading into the game don't really matter because anything can happen in the playoffs. Still, here's a preview of this year's AFC Conference Championship Game.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs betting odds

Bills: 11/8

Chiefs: 8/13

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs picks

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill will both score a touchdown and record at least 100 receiving yards.

Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes will throw three touchdown passes if he plays.

Chiefs QB Chad Henne will throw at least one interception if Mahomes is unavailable.

Bills Stefon Diggs will score break 100 receiving yards.

Bills QB Josh Allen will rush for one touchdown, and he'll throw two more.

﻿Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs key notes

Patrick Mahomes is doubtful for the contest (concussion/toe) , but he has participated in practice this week.

The Chiefs have injury concerns at cornerback, too: both Bashaud Breeland and Rashad Fenton are listed as doubtful.

Travis Kelce set a new record for receiving yards by a tight end in the NFL this season (1,416 yards). Kelce also chalked up 109 yards vs the Browns last week and is expected to feature heavily on offense for Andy Reed's team on Sunday.

Bills QB Josh Allen threw for 4,544 yards during the regular season (5th in the NFL) he scored 8 touchdown on the ground.

Bills' WR Stefon Diggs recorded 1,535 receiving yards, and he led the league. But he could miss the game with an oblique injury picked up in win against the Ravens. Losing Diggs could hinder the Bills offense.

The Chiefs and the Bills have clashed 49 times, including three postseason games. The Buffalo Bills have won 26 games, and the Kansas City Chiefs have been victorious in 22 games. There has been 1 draw in this series.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs key injuries

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs:

QB Patrick Mahomes, Doubtful (concussion/ toe)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Doubtful (ankle)

WR Sammy Watkins, Doubtful (calf)

CB Bashaud Breeland, Doubtful (concussion/ shoulder)

LB Willie Gay, Doubtful (ankle)

Willie Gay did not practice today.



Bills:

WR Stefon Diggs, Doubtful (oblique)

DT Vernon Butler, Doubtful (quad)

WR Gabriel Davis, Doubtful (ankle)

DL Quinton Jefferson, Doubtful (ankle)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs prediction

It's impossible to call this game until the status of Patrick Mahomes (arguably the NFL's best QB) is certain. If Mahomes plays, the Chiefs will win 27-24. If he is unable to take the field, the Bills will defeat the Chiefs by a score of 31-20.

Money Line: Buffalo: +140; Chiefs: -160

Against the Spread: Bills +5.5; Chiefs -5.5