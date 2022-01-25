Nick Sirianni proved all naysayers wrong

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni may have lost his first playoff game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he beat all his sceptics by making it to the playoffs. After a shaky press conference, the 40-year-old first-time head coach managed to become the front-runner for 'NFL Coach of the Year'. How did he achieve such a remarkable turnaround?

The Philadelphia Eagles' introductory press conference of Nick Sirianni meant nothing

Head Coach Nick Sirianni made himself an easy target after what seemed to be a nervous first press conference. He stumbled on words and gave too much "coach speak" ("We're going to play every game well!”). It led many to wonder how such a timid personality would handle the dysfunctional situation the Philadelphia Eagles were in.

The Eagles, fresh off the firing of former Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson, was out of form. There were numerous reports of a power struggle behind the scenes between Pederson and Eagles GM Howie Roseman — a struggle Roseman clearly won.

Many thought of Sirianni as nothing but a puppet for the front office to control as they steered the franchise in the background. Sirianni's press conference gave no indication of the team they were to become.

Many critics felt justified when the Philadelphia Eagles lost five of their first seven games, but they failed to see the bigger picture emerging.

The team played hard for their new coach. The Eagles were competitive in the majority of their losses. This was a team in search of an identity. An identity they found while running the ball.

The turning point was the 44-6 drubbing of the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Before the game, the Eagles had more passing yards than rushing yards. Sirianni, however, soon realized how raw second-year starter Jalen Hurts stood in terms of his understanding of the passing game. This led the head coach to switch the offense to a more run-oriented game plan. The switch greatly suited Hurts, who is at his best running in the open field and improvising passing plays.

Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane Jalen Hurts’ ankle-breaking 24-yard TD run in the #Eagles ’ win over the Saints looks even better on film, particularly from the end zone: Jalen Hurts’ ankle-breaking 24-yard TD run in the #Eagles’ win over the Saints looks even better on film, particularly from the end zone: https://t.co/Kytw4Tbrep

A new identity for the Philadelphia Eagles under Nick Sirianni

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Under the new offensive game plan centered around running the ball, the Philadelphia Eagles went an impressive 7-3 (including the Detroit game). Their new approach saw them finish as league leaders in rushing yards and rushing TDs,despite the Philadelphia Eagles having more passing yards than rushing yards in each of their first 7 games. Something clicked in coach Sirianni's play-caller mind and the Eagles were better for it.

The Philadelphia Eagles assumed a new identity as a mean, nasty and relentless run-first team. The defense began to try and match the aggressive nature of the offense. Sirianni had achieved what many dismissed as coach speak. The Eagles went from a team struggling with an identity crisis to one with a clear identity.

Mab Sidam @MabSidam Something clicked for the Philadelphia Eagles and Nick Sirianni after week 8. Running more/passing less. Something they lost during their wild card exit. Something clicked for the Philadelphia Eagles and Nick Sirianni after week 8. Running more/passing less. Something they lost during their wild card exit. https://t.co/tu1SnCw5rg

Nick Sirianni is a disciple of Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, the coach responsible for letting Jonathan Taylor run riot this season. The disciple learned well from his former mentor on how to call a dominant run game. The heavy run use allowed for more play-action passes using the fake of the run, this greatly helped young QB Jalen Hurts operate in the passing game as it is easier to throw off play action than standard drop back or shotgun packages. It confuses defenders as they wonder whether to watch for the run or defend the pass. This lag in reaction time helps free up receivers.Head Coach Nick Sirianni had done what seemed impossible. He not only stopped a spiraling franchise but helped develop their young QB and gave them a clear blueprint to build with going forward.

Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats



Hurts on Play Action

12/15, 216 yards, TD, INT



#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense featured play-action on 55% of pass dropbacks in tonight's win over Washington, Hurts' career-high, and the third-highest by a QB in a game this season (min. 14 att).Hurts on Play Action12/15, 216 yards, TD, INT Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense featured play-action on 55% of pass dropbacks in tonight's win over Washington, Hurts' career-high, and the third-highest by a QB in a game this season (min. 14 att).Hurts on Play Action🔹 12/15, 216 yards, TD, INT#WASvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/2oVj4ZTt9B

Coach Nick Sirianni was in fact limited by Hurts’ inexperience late in the season. It may be possible for him to perform even better with a more well-rounded QB or a more refined Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia Eagles v Las Vegas Raiders

The timid and nervous Nick Sirianni from the introductory press conference had to be an imposter. No timid head coach can oversee the league's most productive rushing unit. A team can't lead the league in rushing without massive effort. Sirianni was able to draw that out of the QB, RB's, O-Line, WR's, Blocking TE's and backups. They became a tough out because of Sirianni. It's a sign of leadership, play-calling creativity and most importantly a willingness to change. Nick Sirianni took what was a dysfunctional rebuild in year one and made the playoffs. The critics (myself included) were wrong.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by shilpa17.ram

LIVE POLL Q. Were you impressed by Sirianni's first year at the helm? Yes No 0 votes so far