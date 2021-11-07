Odell Beckham Jr. release: NFL Fantasy Football outlook for OBJ and Browns players

The Odell Beckham Jr. football (and fantasy) saga in Cleveland came to an end on Friday when the Browns released the wide receiver after the two just could not find chemistry or magic on the field. As a Cleveland Brown, Beckham underwhelmed as a big-name receiver meant to transform the Browns’ offense and fantasy managers everywhere. The last two seasons have seen many fantasy managers buying low on Odell Beckham’s big name potential at his low draft price, hoping to cash in when he explodes into WR1 territory.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Divorce officially official: After days of negotiations, the Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. finally reached a settlement that will result in him being placed on waivers Monday, after which he can be claimed Tuesday at 4 pm, per league sources. Divorce officially official: After days of negotiations, the Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. finally reached a settlement that will result in him being placed on waivers Monday, after which he can be claimed Tuesday at 4 pm, per league sources.

Only that on-field and Fantasy Football explosion never happened. Two years of injuries plus three years of never capturing that magic chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield has left a sour taste in all parties involved.

With Odell Beckham’s release and the metaphorical closing of this chapter, we can now look to what’s next for the mercurial receiver and the rest of the Browns’ players for their rest of the season fantasy outlook.

NFL Fantasy Football outlook for Odell Beckham Jr. now that the team has released him

First, Odell Beckham’s future fantasy prospects are not clear without a destination. Given his huge contract, Beckham would most likely clear waiver wires where he’ll then be able to choose a destination. Without speaking for the former New York Giants and Cleveland Browns receiver, it’s most likely that Beckham will end up on a team that has more passing volume than the Browns. Or maybe Odell Beckham will end up on a team that just needs a number one receiver (like the Browns needed in 2019).

These teams include: the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants (anything is possible at this point), New Orleans Saints, and the New England Patriots. The Falcons, Bills, Packers, and Raiders make the most sense given their need for a WR1 (or WR2 in the Bills and Packers’ case) and their passing offense has a high volume to support OBJ’s need to garner double-digit targets every game.

The Saints and Patriots make sense from the standpoint that they need an alpha wide receiver like Beckham to complement their offense, but their passing volume is on par with the Browns’ in that they are more prone to run the ball and let their good defense dictate the game script. Wherever Odell Beckham Jr. ends up, his situation should be better than it was with the Browns.

If OBJ is on your waiver wire, scoop him up as a speculative addition if you have a roster spot you can spare.

NFL Fantasy Football's outlook for Cleveland Browns players now that the team released Odell Beckham Jr.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is still dealing with a bum non-throwing shoulder, but the video evidence does support the theory that Mayfield’s passing efficiency and passer rating is better when he’s not targeting OBJ. Perhaps it’s just a matter of fit or how Mayfield is as a passer versus Beckham’s style as a route runner. Or maybe OBJ’s dad is onto something.

That being said, expect Mayfield to have more fantasy relevance if his shoulder injury doesn’t get worse plus the metaphorical weight of having to feed OBJ the ball every down is off of Mayfield’s shoulders finally.

The release of Odell Beckham Jr. does not really change running backs Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt’s fantasy prospect, but players such as wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and tight end Austin Hooper may see an uptick in targets. That’s always a good thing for fantasy football managers. Just don’t expect a significant bump in fantasy relevance to the receiving corps now that OBJ is gone because the Cleveland Browns simply do not pass that much to support multiple receivers.

