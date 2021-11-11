NFL DFS picks: Aaron Rodgers and other players who are overpriced for Week 10

DFS for Week 10 has some enticing matchups with potential for high scoring games. The Atlanta-Dallas, Minnesota-Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle-Green Bay matchups appear to have lots of DFS smash candidates. That being said, there are always potential duds, too.

Below, we list some of the more overpriced players whom DFS players should avoid, especially because of their inflated price points.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers ($7,100 DraftKings | $7,800 FanDuel)

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most naturally gifted football players ever. He makes throws look effortless. But even the great A-A-Ron needs practice and conditioning. Remember how out of sync the Packers offense looked in Week 1 after Rodgers held out all summer? This week won’t be as bad, but it might be enough to throw off the team’s chemistry. At this price, Rodgers is not worth the pay-up at DFS.

#2 - Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns ($7,400 DraftKings | $8,300 FanDuel)

Nick Chubb is one of the best pure runners in the NFL. The New England Patriots have a stingy run defense. Something has to give. This week, bank on the Patriots stacking the box and forcing the Browns to air it out more than they like. At this price, Chubb is not worth the DFS pay-up, especially given how little work he gets in the passing game. Additionally, Chubb is currently on the COVID-19 reserve list, so there is a possibility he even misses this week’s game (Chubb is vaccinated, so his barrier to return is much easier).

#3 - Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys ($7,000 DraftKings | $8,000 FanDuel)

Ezekiel Elliott appeared in this column last week as a potential dud, and he appears to continue that downward trend this week. The Cowboys are still in the driver’s seat for their playoff hopes and do not need to ride Elliott into the ground. Also, whenever the offense is in trouble, Elliott gets a lot of work in pass protection, which limits his offensive opportunities. Due to the high DFS price, there are other more valuable options for this week.

#4 - A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans ($7,800 DraftKings | $7,600 FanDuel)

A.J. Brown seems to be the main focus of the New Orleans Saints defense, and Marshon Lattimore specializes in taking away the top wide receiver option. Without Derrick Henry to keep defenses honest, Brown and the Titans could have trouble moving the chains this week. Brown’s DFS price is too much of an ask to take a risk on.

#5 - Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team ($7,600 DraftKings | $7,100 FanDuel)

Scary Terry has not been very consistent this season with boom or bust games due to poor play at quarterback. Tampa Bay’s secondary, on the other hand, has been snakebitten with injuries. The New Orleans Saints’ big win over the Buccaneers in Week 8 exposed this weakness. Coming off the bye week, both starting cornerbacks should be in the lineup as they were limited in practice this week. For Terry McLaurin, this may mean another bust week, and DFS players should avoid his high price tag.

