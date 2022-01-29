WATCH: "The GOAT is in his prime" - Pat McAfee compares WWE superstar Roman Reigns to Tom Brady 

Tom Brady's potential retirement is such a massive storyline that the conversation has made its way into circles outside of the NFL.

Former NFL punter and host of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee is one of those people talking about the NFL outside of NFL circles. McAfee is a commentator for WWE's weekly broadcast, Friday Night Smackdown. He brings up sports metaphors and comparisons to what's happening in the ring with his commentary.

During Friday's episode of Smackdown, McAfee compared the Universal Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns, to Brady as Reigns made his way to the ring.

"I know it's being said that the GOAT of the NFL Tom Brady is retiring. Well, the GOAT of the WWE, Roman Reigns, is in his prime and his peak," McAfee said.

Tom Brady and Roman Reigns have been atop their respective sports for the past year

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady and Reigns have been at the top of their games for the past year simultaneously. Brady may have come up short against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, but he had an MVP-caliber season.

In the 22nd year of his career, Brady threw for a career-high and NFL-best 5,316 passing yards. He had 43 touchdowns, which was the second-most in his career. He threw just 12 interceptions and was as masterful as we've ever seen the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Including the 2020 season, Tom Brady's last two seasons have set an impossibly high bar for future quarterbacks to reach at the age of 43 and 44.

Tom Brady Facts @TB_Facts Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay in his mid-40s and won 29 of his 39 games, threw for 300 yards per game with over 100 touchdowns, and won a Super Bowl MVP: Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay in his mid-40s and won 29 of his 39 games, threw for 300 yards per game with over 100 touchdowns, and won a Super Bowl MVP: https://t.co/VLoZwePmrj

As dominant as Brady has been, Reigns has matched that. He's been WWE's Universal Champion for a record-setting 516 days. Reigns has pinned some of the biggest legends in WWE history, including John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

Interestingly enough, Reigns won the Universal Championship at the same time Brady began his historic run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reigns won the championship on August 30, 2020, exactly two weeks before Brady's first game with the Bucs.

The difference between the two is there's a strong chance Brady will retire soon, as McAfee mentioned. Meanwhile, Reigns is 36 years old and in the prime of his life.

Also Read Article Continues below

The NFL is ushering in a new era with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the charge. Ben Roethlisberger has already retired this offseason. If Tom Brady retires, it'll signify the end of an era in NFL history.

Edited by Piyush Bisht