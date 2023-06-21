Pat McAfee endorses rumored team-up between First Take and Shannon Sharpe

When Shannon Sharpe slid in to do battle with Skip Bayless shortly after Bayless' exit from First Take, many didn't have high hopes for the debate show. However, over time, the former tight end grew a massive fanbase.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL analyst Pat McAfee addressed the rumors of a Sharpe-Smith team-up and gave the idea a thumbs up. Here's how he put it:

"I understand the parade of people that go through First Take is cool. If you got Shannon Sharpe, though. He is a parade.You can still bring other people in. And Shannon's interviewing skills on Club Shay Shay are great. Stephen A. interviews greatly. That's a powerhouse team."

Shannon Sharpe's rumored landing spot outlines a potential full-circle moment for debate fans

Former Undiputed co-host at SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 1

The rumored duo in the making would be a full-circle moment for debate show enthusiasts. Back before 2016, it was Bayless and Stephen A. Smith debating on a daily basis about sports. Then, after a fallout between the two, Bayless was left on the cutting room floor. Needing to pick himself back up, he signed with Fox Sports.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe got emotional thanking Skip bayless 🥺 Unc Shannon sharpe got emotional thanking Skip bayless 🥺😭❤️💯 https://t.co/RhkOpX353L

After choosing and then debating with Shannon Sharpe for the better part of a decade, the former tight end is primed to take Bayless' old spot on the show that started it all, according to some. It would be two different shows on two competing networks, but if the move did happen, it would almost feel like a trade of Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, or Russell Wilson-esque proportions.

Of course, if the move does happen, fans will be hoping that the results are better than Russell Wilson's downfall and land closer to Matthew Stafford's inaugural season with Sean McVay.

Stephen A. Smith denies rumors of team-up

Stephen A. Smith at 2021 NBA Finals - Game Three

Despite the fervor from fans, the debater at the center of the speculation dismissed the idea of becoming a full-on co-host. During an appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show, he clarified that there were no plans for such a role. However, he extended an invitation to the former tight end to make guest appearances on the show.

Meaning, while he doesn't appear to be in the cards to simply slot in alongside the debate show host five days a week, a team-up of sorts could still be in the cards. Could this initial stance soften to allow Sharpe to take a bigger role in the show as time continues? One can only wait to see how events unfold. Undisputed has not aired an episode since losing Sharpe.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

