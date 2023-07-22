Patrick Mahomes, Pat McAfee stunned by ‘this f**king dude’ Lionel Messi’s wild goalscoring MLS debut for Inter Miami

Patrick Mahomes and Pat McAfee were paying keen attention to a monumental moment in Major League Soccer last night.

World Cup winner Lionel Messi made his MLS debut for Inter Miami on July 21 and he did not take long to set the stage alight.

While Messi started the game on the bench, his services were called upon in the 54th minute. With the game tied at 1-1, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner drew a foul.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The resulting free kick had fans at the DRV PNK Stadium waiting with bated breath to catch the Argentine icon in action.

Messi promptly promised the goods and delivered, scoring off the free kick in the final seconds of stoppage time. Messi's winner meant Inter Miami emerged with a 2-1 win over Liga MX club Cruz Azul.

Patrick Mahomes was left in awe of the Argentine, tweeting:

"Wild man!"

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow The Messi buzz is pretty wild… this focking dude is electrifying

Pat McAfee also didn't mince his words, adding:

"The Messi buzz is pretty wild. This focking dude is electrifying."

What have Patrick Mahomes and Pat McAfee been upto in the offseason?

Pat McAfee has had an eventful couple of months, all things considered.

The popular former Colts kicker had a $120 million deal with FanDuel to host his daily show. McAfee, however, decided it was time for a change.

The WWE star decided to sign up with ESPN instead amid skyrocketing interest in his show. At the time, McAfee was in the second year of his four-year FanDuel deal.

Per Andrew Marchand, McAfee has signed a five-year deal with ESPN worth around $85 million. However, McAfee himself has denied the report in question.

Patrick Mahomes, however, has arguably had a more eventful offseason.

The Super Bowl MVP starred in Netflix's 'Quarterback' series, produced by none other than Peyton Manning.

Alongside Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, cameras followed the three quarterbacks throughout the 2022 season, providing an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look into what exactly goes into preparing for the season.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!