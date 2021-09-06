Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 schedule: The 3 easiest and toughest games of the season

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 schedule features games against ten playoff teams from last season. Two of those teams are also in the AFC North - the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns - both of whom the Steelers will face twice. An October trip to Lambeau Field and a late-season trip to Arrowhead also await the Steelers this season.

Will the Steelers be able to overcome the toughest schedule in the NFL or will they crash and burn this year? Here's a look.

Huge AFC matchup in Week 1! #WeRunAsOne@steelers | @BuffaloBills



📺: #PITvsBUF -- Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/gCKqLFsCrE — NFL (@NFL) September 5, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers' toughest games in 2021

#1 - Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs

The Steelers' last two games of the season will be against their division rivals, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, but they will have to deal with a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs first.

At this point in the season, it will be evident if Pittsburgh had any success with its offseason moves, with this fixture having heavy playoff repercussions. Either that happens, or the Steelers will have squandered the season, making this a dead rubber.

The defense will have to take on an explosive offense featuring Patrick Mahomes. Whether the Steelers defense will be able to stop a rampant Chiefs offense through four quarters is a question for Week 16.

#2 - Week 1 at Buffalo Bills

The Steelers have only seen Ben Roethlisberger and the entire starting offense in one game this summer, and it was only for a few series. A road trip to start things off against the Buffalo Bills, who were just four quarters from an AFC title, is going to be a tall order.

The Steelers will need to practice well all week and find some rhythm early on to have a chance. The Bills were able to get to the Steelers in the second half of their game last season, which means Pittsburgh will need to get on the board early to bounce back after halftime.

#3 - Week 8 at Cleveland Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers were defeated by the Cleveland Browns in the season finale last season in Cleveland and then in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Heinz Field. The Steelers have thought about that all offseason and have used those two games as motivation to fix what was broken. This will be the first time both teams meet since last season, and it's sure to be a good one.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' easier games in 2021

#1 - Week 10 vs Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have a new coaching staff and a new quarterback in Jared Goff, but there isn't much depth or star power on the roster. This is also a few weeks after the Steelers' bye week, which means they will still be fresh and ready for a home win.

#2 - Week 2 vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2 will see the first home game of the season and the first time a number of Steelers play in front of a packed home at Heinz Field. The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the few teams who haven't made any significant additions this offseason. Considering they missed the playoffs last season, their lack of ambition in the offseason was a bit surprising.

The Steelers are the better team on offense and defense, and Steelers nation and will deliver home-field advantage.

#3 - Week 3 vs Cincinnati Bengals

In the the Pittsburgh Steelers' second consecutive home game, the Cincinnati Bengals will be there for the taking. Sure, the Bengals were able to get a late-season 27-17 win over the Steelers last season, but that was also when Pittsburgh was going through a losing streak. At home early in the season, this should be an easy win for the Steelers.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha