Predicting winners of NFL QB competitions in New England, Denver, New Orleans

The 2021 NFL preseason will have several high-profile QB competitions taking place over the next few weeks. While most squads have no questions about who the starter is and others are figuring out their backup situations, a few still haven't found their QB1. Three teams specifically have the most complex battles: the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints. In New England, Cam Newton struggled as a passer in 2020 and the team drafted Mac Jones #15 overall. Drew Lock was shaky last year with Denver and Teddy Bridgewater was brought in to either push or replace him. Drew Brees retired from New Orleans and left Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston to figure it out.

Predicting NFL QB competition winners for Denver, New England, and New Orleans

Denver Broncos

Noah Fant had to catch himself before stating Teddy Bridgewater is more accurate than Drew Lock pic.twitter.com/etUO8vbPG9 — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) August 9, 2021

After a 4-1 record as an NFL starter in 2019, Drew Lock got the nod in 2020 but went 4-9 with a 57.3% completion rate, 2,933 yards, 16 TDs and 15 INTs. Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 in New Orleans in 2019 and got the starting job for the Carolina Panthers last season. He went 4-11 with a 69.1% completion rate, 3,733 yards, 15 TDs and 11 INTs. The team brought along Teddy to push Drew Lock to get better, but now the two of them are evenly matched in the NFL preseason. Drew Lock could have the advantage one day, but Bridgewater has a great camp the following day and are even again. Drew Lock will start Week 1 and Teddy in Week 2, meaning it will come down to the best outing in Week 3.

Prediction: Teddy Bridgewater - Denver is a complete NFL roster on both sides of the ball and just need the right QB. Teddy has the experience and potential and, with this team, can do some damage.

New England Patriots

My goodness. Mac Jones put this ball right on Kristian Wilkerson's hands (and only where the WR could catch it). 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/odjmGeahQP — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 13, 2021

Cam Newton had the fewest passing attempts in his NFL career in 2020: 14 games, 8 TDs (career-low), 10 INTs, and 2,657 passing yards (career-low). He did run for 592 rushing yards and 12 TDs while struggling to find momentum through the air. Rookie Mac Jones was the 15th overall pick after having a 77.4% completion rate, 4,500 passing yards. 41 TDs and 4 INTs at Alabama last year. Cam Newton has been showing better progression as a passer and having success downfield. Mac Jones has been quite accurate and conservative in training camp. Head coach Bill Belichick has made Cam Newton the starter, for now, and will start the Week 1 NFL preseason game. Jones will still see his fair share of reps with the first and second-teams.

Prediction: Mac Jones will be the Week 1 starter and should be more conservative and safe with the ball and is better downfield than Cam Newton. If a rookie is giving a veteran this much trouble in camp, you make him the NFL starter.

New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston workouts never disappoint pic.twitter.com/SIM6X6VZch — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) June 28, 2021

Taysom Hill is the most interesting NFL backup QB in the world. He had a 3-1 record in 2020 as a QB/RB/WR hybrid: 72.7% completion rate, 928 yards, four TDs, two INTs, 457 rushing yards, eight TDs, eight catches, 98 yards and 1 TD. Jameis Winston had an very inconsistent year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 with 5,109 yards, 33 TDs and 30 INTs. He played in four games with the Saints in 2020 for just 75 yards. Hill is getting used to not running on a play and being a pass-first player. Winston is showing better accuracy and deep ball.

Prediction: Jameis Winston has the experience and deep-ball ability with some mobility out of the pocket. He can stretch the field in the NFL but needs to lower his turnovers. Having Michael Thomas back will help.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar