PS5 Madden 23 Bundle: Is the gaming console with two years of PlayStation Plus premium worth the hype?

Play Station manufacturer Sony is planning a new hardware bundle for the PS5, featuring 24 months’ worth of PS Plus and Madden 23 for the standard and Digital Edition models.

This news stems from leaks on the internet about Sony's plans. The gaming giants plan to launch two new bundles with two years' worth of PS Plus Premium subscriptions.

That has a value of around £200, so it's unclear what the bundle will cost, but presumably, some discount makes it seem tempting. With the Madden 24 release date around the corner, we'll soon know whether there is truth to these rumors or if it is mere speculation.

With that in mind, it could well be worth the hype.

What consoles are compatible with Madden 23?

With the steady improvement of the franchise, Madden gaming developers tend to bolster the game so much that it becomes incompatible with older gaming consoles.

Last year was no different, and Madden 23 was available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4 Slim

PlayStation 5

Windows

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

Also, it is essential to note that the Madden video game series has not come to Nintendo Switch, and there has yet to be any news about a release for the versatile console in 2024.

Nothing is confirmed at the point of writing, but EA is unlikely to drop support for older consoles this year.

Madden 24 release date

Madden 24 is set to release on August 18. Two versions of Madden 24 are available, the Standard Edition ($69.99) and the Deluxe Edition ($99.99), with the latter guaranteed three-day early access and additional bonuses.

Although current-gen systems are the focus of Madden 24, the game will also be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

