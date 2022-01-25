Ranking the 4 crazy Divisional Round matchups of 2021 NFL season

The Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs provided one of the most epic weekends in NFL history. All four outcomes were decided on the very last play of the game. Amongst all of the madness were shoot-outs, upsets and comebacks. All four games in the Divisional Round were entertaining and exciting, but here's how they would rank.

Ranking the Divisional Round games of the 2021 NFL Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

#4 - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

The first game of the 2021 Divisional Round was a defensive battle as neither team was able to reach 20 points. The Bengals led by as many as ten points in the third quarter before the Titans came back to even up the scores. Tennessee then had the ball in a tie game with under a minute remaining before Ryan Tannehill threw an interception. That set up a game-winning field goal by rookie Evan McPherson as time expired, clinching a 19-16 Cincinnati win.

#3 - San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

The second game of the Divisional Round was even lower scoring than the first, as neither team could get their offenses rolling. The Packers led by a touchdown with less than five minutes remaining before the 49ers special teams changed the game. They blocked a Green Bay punt and recovered it for a touchdown.

Again, the opportunity for a game-winning field goal presented itself and this time kicker Robbie Gould was the man to secure a win for his team, as San Francisco won 13-10.

#2 - Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady put together another signature comeback, but it wasn't quite enough as his team lost 27-30. The Buccaneers trailed the Rams by 24 points in the third quarter before Brady led them all the way back to a tie game with under a minute remaining.

Matthew Stafford avoided overtime by hitting Cooper Kupp on a clutch deep pass to get the Rams into field goal range. The theme of clutch kickers continued with Matt Gay drilling the game winner as time expired.

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

Tyreek Hill put up the Tyreek Hill put up the ✌✌ https://t.co/jY8NiiC0X0

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen slugged it out in one of the most exciting games in NFL history with one of the wildest endings. The Bills and Chiefs combined for 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation, including three touchdown passes and three lead changes. Regulation wasn't enough to determine the winner of the Divisional Round showdown.

The Bills took a three-point lead with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation. Mahomes magically responded by quickly completing two deep passes to get into field goal range. Harrison Butker tied the game and sent it to overtime. The Chiefs received the ball first, which set up a walk off Mahomes' touchdown pass to Travis Kelce securing a 42-36 victory.

Edited by David Nyland