Ranking 5 best WR duos in the NFL right now (2022)

So far, the most significant focus of the 2022 NFL offseason has been on wide receivers. Some of the top superstars in the position have changed teams this year, and many have received massive contracts. As the passing game in the NFL continues to grow in importance, having strong wide receivers is more of a priority than ever.

The shuffling at the position during the offseason has created some elite pairs of wide receivers across the NFL to compete with some of the other top pairings that were already together last year.

Here are the top five wide receiver duos entering the 2022 NFL season, based on past results and current projections.

#5 - Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Refrow

Hunter Renfrow broke out in the 2021 season, eclipsing 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. He does most of his work out of the slot, while the Las Vegas Raiders lack weapons on the offensive perimeter.

They upgraded massively during the 2022 offseason by acquiring Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. Adams has been the most dominant wide receiver in the NFL over the last three seasons combined, leading all players in receiving yards.

#4 - Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle was one of the best rookies of the 2021 NFL season, recording more than 100 receptions for over 1,000 yards. It was a great start to his career, and he can improve even further in his second season.

The Fantasy's Phinest Podcast @FantasysPhinest



Will Tua and Hill be one of the more dangerous QB/WR combos in the league in 2022?



#FantasyFootball #MiamiDolphins #Tua A new era is coming for the Miami Dolphins in 2022 after the major moves they've made to acquire one of the best wide receivers in the game in Tyreek Hill.Will Tua and Hill be one of the more dangerous QB/WR combos in the league in 2022? A new era is coming for the Miami Dolphins in 2022 after the major moves they've made to acquire one of the best wide receivers in the game in Tyreek Hill.Will Tua and Hill be one of the more dangerous QB/WR combos in the league in 2022?#FantasyFootball #MiamiDolphins #Tua https://t.co/VUYka6TKDn

Waddle will be paired with Tyreek Hill this year after the Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the biggest blockbuster trades of the offseason. Hill has eclipsed 1,150 receiving yards in four of the last five seasons.

#3 - Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin

Mike Evans is one of the most consistent wide receivers of all time, exceeding 65 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in all eight seasons of his career so far. Evans is paired with Chris Godwin, who has eclipsed 85 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards in two of the last three seasons.

The pair of Evans and Godwin has been one of the best wide receiver duos in the past four seasons. They can be the number one receiving option on most NFL teams but instead form a dynamic duo for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#2 - Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen

Justin Jefferson has quickly emerged as one of the very best wide receivers in the NFL. He is also off to the fastest start by any wide receiver, combining for more than 3,000 receiving yards across his first two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

While Jefferson is making a case for himself to be the number one overall wide receiver ahead of the 2022 season, he is paired with Adam Thielen, another solid option. Thielen has struggled with injuries in the last couple of years but exceeded 90 receptions and 1,250 receiving yards in his previous two full seasons.

#1 - Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins

Ja'Marr Chase is coming off one of the best rookie seasons of all time after recording 81 receptions for 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He's likely only just getting started and could potentially improve even further moving forward as he continues to develop his skillset.

In addition to having one of the top wide receivers in Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals also have one of the best second options in Tee Higgins. He has 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns in two years and shows the potential to be the number one option on most teams. Higgins and Chase form the most dangerous wide receiver duo in the NFL and are both likely to get better moving forward.

