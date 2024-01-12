Ranking Dallas Cowboys' 5 worst playoff losses of all time feat. 'The Catch'

The Dallas Cowboys are among the most storied franchises in the NFL as their five Super Bowl titles are tied for third most in league history. Furthermore, their status as 'America's Team', combined with owner Jerry Jones' brash personality, has led to the Cowboys being the most scrutinized team in football every season.

Dallas is in the midst of a Super Bowl drought that dates back to their 1995 title, which also marks their last trip to the NFC Conference Championship Game. While they have had plenty of triumphs in their remarkable history, the Cowboys have also had plenty of tough losses in the postseason.

Take a look at the five of their worst playoff losses below.

Dallas Cowboys' 5 worst playoff losses of all time

#1 'The Catch' - 1981 NFC Championship Game

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are the NFC's two premier franchises, as they are tied for the most Super Bowl wins with five apiece. The two franchises met in one of the most iconic games in NFL history in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

With the Cowboys leading 27-21 late in the fourth quarter, Joe Montana led the 49ers on 14-play, 83-yard drive. It ended with a six-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Dwight Clark with just 51 seconds left. The play, which has since been labeled 'The Catch,' pushed the 49ers to the Super Bowl, which they won for the first time in franchise history.

#2 'Dez Caught It' - 2014 NFC Divisional Round

From a big catch against them to what likely should have been a catch for them.

The Dallas Cowboys were trailing the Green Bay Packers 26-21 in the 2014 NFC Divisional Round with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter. On 4th and 2 at the Packers' 32-yard-line, Tony Romo looked deep for Dez Bryant for what was initially ruled a completion to the Packers' one-yard-line.

After a challenge, however, the call was overturned and the play was ruled incomplete. The no-catch has been heavily disputed and remains relevant to this day as fans debate what is and isn't a catch. The Cowboys never got the ball back, with their season ending in controversy.

#3 2016 NFC Divisional Round

Two years after the 'Dez Caught It' game, the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers found themselves in another NFC Divisional Round showdown. The teams were tied at 31-31 when Aaron Rodgers completed a miraculous 36-yard pass to Jared Cook with just three seconds left. This put the Packers in field goal range to win the game and they did just that.

#4 1991 NFC Divisional Round

The largest postseason loss in Dallas Cowboys history came against the Detroit Lions in 1991 NFC Divisional Round. Dallas had much of the same pieces as its dynasty that started the following season and limited the impact of Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. However, the Cowboys were beat 38-6 behind a marvelous performance from Erik Kramer.

#5 2009 NFC Divisional Round

Despite having Tony Romo and the second-ranked scoring defense in 2009, the Dallas Cowboys were once again on the wrong end of a blowout. They were defeated 34-3 by the Minnesota Vikings behind a four-touchdown performance from 40-year-old Brett Favre.