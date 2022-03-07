Ranking the five potential NFL franchises to land Mitch Trubisky

Mitch Trubisky is one of the most sought-after free agents available this offseason. Trubisky spent 2021 backing up Josh Allen on the Buffalo Bills. His stock is on the rise due to good reports and endorsements from the organization.

Trubisky will have no shortage of suitors, as reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday. Fowler listed five teams, in particular, that are interested in the UNC alumn. One of those teams makes the most sense due to the head coach.

Ranking Mitch Trubisky's landing spots

# 1 - New York Giants

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll NFL Combine

The New York Giants are the most suitable fit for Mitch Trubisky. Brian Daboll was his offensive coordinator in 2021 and is the one who recruited him to the Buffalo Bills.

The Giants should look to bring in competition for Daniel Jones. Jones' future with the team is unclear. There's no such thing as having too many quarterbacks on your roster, and Daboll surely knows this.

Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, and Kenny Golladay give the Giants some pieces on offense. They just need the right quarterback and coach to turn the franchise around. Terubisky and Daboll could be the pair they've been missing.

# 2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph isn't an option at quarterback that brings excitement to most Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Mitch Trubisky would have an easier time winning a quarterback camp battle against Rudolph than anyone else in the league.

Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris, and Pat Friermuth are three up-and-coming star players who would help Trubisky.

With coaching and front office stability unlike any other in the NFL, Trubisky would be landing in a calm environment where organizational distractions wouldn't weigh him down. Words can't express how valuable that is for any player.

# 3 - Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders are as desperate for a quarterback as any team in the NFL. Ron Rivera has been adamant throughout the offseason about how critical it is for the franchise to find a new signal-caller.

Mitch Trubisky landing in the NFC would be less pressure than if he landed on an AFC team. The AFC currently has more star quarterbacks, and the NFC East is a division up for grabs every year.

Rivera is a great coach to pair with someone like Mitch Trubisky. Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson are also exemplary foundational pieces for the organization's future. Throw in another weapon or two, and Washington could have something cooking with Trubisky under center.

# 4 - Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

While the Denver Broncos are one of the neediest teams at quarterback, Mitch Trubisky isn't as good a fit with them as he'd be elsewhere. The Broncos are in the AFC West, meaning Trubisky would have to play against Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr in six games.

Jerry Jeudy, Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick give the future Broncos quarterback a healthy number of weapons.

But the Broncos have been in quarterback purgatory since Peyton Manning retired. The pressure that'd be on Trubisky's shoulders would be enormous in 2022. That's why they're lower on this list and not as good a fit as other teams.

# 5 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey

On the surface, the Carolina Panthers seem like a prime landing spot for Mitch Trubisky. After all, playing with Christian McCaffrey is bound to make life easier for any NFL quarterback.

But the Panthers' offensive line is a massive question mark after a down 2021 season. D.J. Moore is a very good wide receiver, but there are not a lot of other threats on offense outside of him and McCaffrey.

Matt Rhule is entering a make-or-break year as head coach. That kind of pressure isn't ideal for Trubisky, who dealt with poor coaching with Matt Nagy in Chicago. Trubisky is better off with a stable coaching staff with a track record of utilizing quarterbacks to their fullest.

