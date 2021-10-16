Ranking the top 3 rookie quarterbacks heading into Week 6 of 2021 NFL season

Six rookie quarterbacks have already been named starters in the 2021 NFL season. They are all in different team situations and have performed at various success levels. Multiple factors play into the definition of success for rookie quarterbacks. Production is important but so is progression. Team expectations will be taken into consideration as well.

Top 3 rookie quarterbacks so far

#3 Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields is the only one of all rookie quarterbacks to currently have a winning record as a starter. He is also the only one of all rookie quarterbacks to be on a team with a winning record heading into week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. He hasn't exactly filled out the stat sheet, but he has done enough to help the Bears win games.

He has done a good job limiting mistakes throughout his three starts. He has only thrown one interception across those three games and has recorded wins in two of them. The Bears have been very conservative with play-calling, but they have done enough to win consecutive games and be above the 500 mark this season. His rushing ability has been an unused weapon in three starts.

#2 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has the most potential of all rookie quarterbacks this year. He threw seven interceptions in his first three starts but has only thrown one since. Lawrence is only five games into his career, and he already appears to be making serious progress. He has not yet recorded a win but some of that is because the Jaguars lack talent as a team.

In his last two games, Lawrence has recorded his best two performances in terms of completion percentage, passer rating and QBR. He is using his athletic ability to his advantage, rushing for 64 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games. He is improving on a weekly basis and has a good opportunity against a struggling Miami Dolphins defense in Week 6 in London.

#1 Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones tops the list of rookie quarterbacks so far. He was hyped to be the most NFL-ready coming out of college and he has lived up to it through five games. His completion percentage of 71 is probably his most impressive statistic. He has done an excellent job of reading defenses and making smart decisions.

Bernd Buchmasser @BerndBuchmasser How Mac Jones compares to the other first-round rookie quarterbacks five games into the season (via @pfref ). How Mac Jones compares to the other first-round rookie quarterbacks five games into the season (via @pfref). https://t.co/1K3SVClrTB

Mac Jones has two wins through five games as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. He is not as athletically gifted as some of the other rookie quarterbacks, but he makes up for it with his intelligence and accuracy. The offensive system is a friendly one for rookie quarterbacks.

