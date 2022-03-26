Ranking the top 5 NFL offenses ft. Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys

Since the emergence of the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL has rapidly become a league of high-octane offenses, and it is telling that many of the high-profile offseason moves have been centered around improving on offense.

Quarterbacks have been traded for a bundle of draft picks, whilst the wide receiver market is expected to explode over the next year after Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill were both traded and signed record contracts in the NFL.

The 2022 NFL season is set to be one of the most exciting yet, at least for fans of offensive football, with a number of teams looking exceptional on paper.

But just who are the top 5 NFL offenses ahead of the 2022 season?

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Cool and Ja'Marr Chase will be even better in 2022

The partnership between Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase was one of the revelations of the 2021 NFL season.

Both connected as well in NFL as they did at LSU, while they had the excellent running skills of Joe Mixon to aid them in their run to the Super Bowl.

Statistically, the Bengals ranked seventh in the league in terms of points scored, but the team’s offense is more effective within a game situation.

They may not put up the numbers that the Dallas Cowboys’ machine-like offense does, but they adapt to game situations on a week-to-week basis, as we saw in their NFL playoff run in 2021.

Burrow will be given additional help this year with the addition of Alex Cappa to his offensive line in free agency, while the Bengals have also moved to sign Ted Karras, who will play either at left guard or center.

In terms of receiving options, C.J. Uzomah has departed for the Jets, leaving a hole at tight end, which the team has addressed by re-signing Mike Thomas at wide receiver and adding Hayden Hurst from the Falcons at the TE spot.

The Bengals plan to bolster their rushing numbers with the additions to the O-Line, as well as keep Burrow upright after he was sacked a record seven times in the Super Bowl. If these moves work, Cincinnati will have an even more potent offense.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Is it Trey Lance's time in the NFL?

Kyle Shanahan is an offensive genius, with his play design up there with anybody in the NFL right now.

Question marks over his decision-making on roster personnel, as well as game management, are another matter, but for now, he retains the full confidence of John Lynch and the 49ers' front office.

49ersMuse @49ersMuse Trey Lance stats with the 49ers last season:



97.3 Passer Rating

6 TD - 1 INT (1 Rushing TD)

603 passing yards

168 rushing yards



QB1 Trey Lance stats with the 49ers last season:97.3 Passer Rating6 TD - 1 INT (1 Rushing TD)603 passing yards168 rushing yardsQB1 https://t.co/JQwtLAXVWZ

Injuries have been a real problem in San Francisco for the past two seasons, and it is no surprise there has been a sizable turnover in personnel this offseason.

Raheem Mostert wasn’t retained, and he signed for the Dolphins, but the Niners have already, perhaps, replaced his explosive dynamism with Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers’ run offense was sensational, once again, particularly in the NFL playoffs when players started to get healthy. Brandon Aiyuk's presence will be hugely beneficial, with the receiver tallying over 1,500 receiving yards in his first two seasons in the league.

There is an obvious problem at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract and the fact that nobody knows if Trey Lance is quite ready. However, we know for sure that San Francisco’s seventh ranked rush offense will be creative in 2022.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Have Kansas City made a mistake in splitting up Hill/Mahomes axis?

It was a down year for Andy Reid’s Chiefs in 2021, yet they still reached the AFC Championship game and came so close to a third successive Super Bowl appearance.

Patrick Mahomes remains the difference maker in the NFL, he is the player any other franchise would give up their five best players for. He’s that special.

The Chiefs offense is as unpredictable as it is spectacular, with sheer speed and the fact that every eligible player is a viable receiving or rushing option, which makes life impossible for defenses.

The Chiefs had the third-highest number of total offensive yards in the NFL in 2021, but have made a bold offseason move to trade Tyreek Hill.

Hill’s move to Miami is the sole reason why the Chiefs don’t rank higher on this list. Reid’s offense will still be creative and create incredible opportunities for Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to score, but in losing Hill, they’ve lost the deep-ball x-factor.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been signed, alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but it is doubtful if they will be able to put up as many yards without Hill. This could derail their hopes of a Super Bowl return.

2. Buffalo Bills

Allen is the leader the Bills have needed for 20 years

There wasn’t a more exciting offense to watch in the NFL last year than the Buffalo Bills, especially when you factor in the emotions with which they played games.

It was infectious and has been since the 2020 season. The way 2020's Josh Allen led the Bills to their first NFL post-season win since 1995 really caught people's emotions.

The subsequent fine run to the AFC Divisional round this past season did as well Questionable NFL overtime rules were the only things stopping Allen from having the chance to respond to Mahomes.

The Chiefs proved too much for the Bills on that occasion, but the 36 points the Bills put up that night were spectacular, and Allen was an integral part of it.

He has rejuvenated football in the city of Buffalo, and the team plays in a manner that reflects the enthusiasm of their quarterback.

The Bills were the fifth-ranked NFL offense in terms of total yardage in the 2021 season, but Allen was sacked 26 times.

This isn’t an alarming amount, but the Bills have signed offensive lineman Roger Saffold to help out at the guard position, while tight end O.J. Howard will be a real physical presence for Allen to throw to.

The Bills are one of the Super Bowl favorites, especially for the work they’ve done on defense, and on offense, they merely have to continue the stellar work done in 2021.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott will need to move past his humiliating mistake at the end of the Cowboys' playoff defeat to San Francisco

Dallas may not be the most exciting team in football, and while they may not draw up the most dazzling plays or make the most unique run options, it’s impossible to argue against the fact that Mike McCarthy has the best offense in the NFL.

Aided by the offensive genius of Kellen Moore, McCarthy’s Cowboys were the NFL leaders in total yards, yards per game, total points and points per game in the 2021 season.

A return of 530 points had the Dallas franchise way out in front of the nearest-ranked Buccaneers, who had just 511 points.

They were a machine in 2021 as Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard all made blistering starts to the season.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo's single season passing TD record for the Cowboys by throwing his 37th TD pass of the season tonight Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo's single season passing TD record for the Cowboys by throwing his 37th TD pass of the season tonight ⭐️ https://t.co/NFUXHxtIm5

Of course, injuries on the offensive line and the catastrophic way the playoffs ended for the Cowboys will see many question my pick here.

But with everyone healthy, that is a very productive offense, and you don’t get lucky and put up 530 points in an NFL season.

Amari Cooper was traded to the Browns earlier this offseason, which has seen the quality of receivers in Dallas drop somewhat, but CeeDee Lamb has the talent to step into the WR1 role. The difficulty will be finding other options to provide depth in the draft.

Moore will continue to produce an elite offense, and you can expect the Cowboys to rack up points once more in 2022.

Edited by Windy Goodloe