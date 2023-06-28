All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski disapproves of how Baby Gronk’s father, Jake San Miguel, chases exposure for his son.

The four-time Super Bowl champion told Bussin’ With The Boys hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan:

"I see you guys beefing right now about Baby Gronk. You're getting serious, man."

Compton replied:

"Because there's too much, bro."

Rob Gronkowski then told about his encounter with the older San Miguel.

"Four weeks ago, my brother told me, 'Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?' 'Did I see him? ' I go. 'His dad hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, 'Don't do anything. The dad is so annoying.'"

"And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it's coming out everywhere. My brother died laughing."

Baby Gronk – real name Madden San Miguel – is a viral sensation billed as the next great football prospect. He is called such because he is heavier and taller than other football players in his age group.

But aside from his father posting highlights on Instagram, he continues to push his son into the limelight. He had a video with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, which Jake claimed to have known via a common friend.

Then there’s a cringeworthy moment wherein Jake forced Madden to give unpleasant responses while appearing on the Bring The Juice podcast.

Rob Gronkowski added to the conversation:

"Yeah, it's to a point where it's awkward. It's too far."

Lewan chimed in:

"You're the only person that can really stop this."

Then, Compton suggested ceasing and desisting any merchandise Baby Gronk’s camp promotes.

Gronkowski added:

"We're gonna cease and desist Baby Gronk's dad."

Rob Gronkowski isn’t the only one annoyed with Baby Gronk’s dad

TikTok sensation Lacey Brown is just one person who had a negative experience with Baby Gronk’s father. She accused him of sexual harassment after he asked her to remove her jacket to get more views for a video featuring her and Baby Gronk.

NFL journalist B.W. Carlin also revealed how Jake San Miguel sent messages to the sports accounts he controlled hundreds of times.

Rob Gronkowski could also relate to toymaker Sir Collect-A-Lot whom Madden’s dad stiffed after demanding payment for a Baby Gronk action figure he did.

Even Compton feels Gronkowski’s distaste for Baby Gronk’s dad because Jake tried to have his son on Bussin’ With The Boys.

While Compton said they would pass, Jake sent another message after Baby Gronk became a trending topic. Compton refused again, calling Madden’s father delusional.

