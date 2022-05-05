3 potential landing spots for Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III stormed into the NFL in 2012 like no quarterback before or after. The then-Washington Redskins gave up an unprecedented level of draft capital to move up and draft Griffin, whom they believed would lead the franchise for years to come. RG3 mania took over the football world, but as quickly as he entered, he disappeared.

Unfortanetely for Washington and Griffin, a playoff knee injury derailed his career. He would bounce around the NFL for the next several years. Most recently, he was a back-up for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore in 2020.

Just as it looked like Robert Griffin III would make his way into a full-time career on television, he burst back onto the football scene, running a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at Rich Eisen's charity event.

Robert Griffin III made it known that he was interested in making a dramatic return to the NFL. It looks as though some teams in the NFL might be ready to open their arms to him. While no one expects RG3 to recapture his past glory, being a servicable backup and mentor for a team does not seem farfetched.

What are Robert Griffin III's options? Which teams are his best fits?

Let's examine three potential landing spots for Robert Griffin III.

Robert Griffin III's Landing Spot #1: Dallas Cowboys

If there is a rumor about a free-agent signing or trade, when are the Dallas Cowboys not involved? America's team and their outspoken owner, Jerry Jones, are always looking to make some noise. What makes the talk of Griffin going to the Cowboys so interesting is that it makes perfect sense. Assuming he still has something in the tank, the Cowboys could do a lot worse than having him back up Dak Prescott. Both quarterbacks can use their legs to extend plays, and even if Robert Griffin III doesn't have the arm Prescott has, the offense would not have to radically change with RG3 at the helm. Furthermore, the Cowboys have an obvious weakness in the QB2 slot. Dallas' current back-up is Cooper Rush, who, after four seasons in the NFL, is lucky to be listed in that position. If Prescott were to go down with another injury, the Cowboys season would essentially be over, but with Robert Griffin III behind Prescott, the team would be in a more favorable position to contend in the NFC East.

Robert Griffin III Landing Spot #2: Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are a team that appears to be in turmoil. While on the surface, they appear to be building a team that is, once again, looking to challenge in the NFC, the reality is they just seem to be trying to appease star quarterback Kyler Murray. They recently brought in Murray's long-time friend, Hollywood Brown in an effort to make Murray happy. But this begs the question, are the Cardinals trying to win or just please their star quarterback? Either way, bringing in Griffin would do both of those things. RG3 would provide Murray with a mentor at the position, and he would be a calming force in a Cardinal locker room that is dealing with its own controversies. From a football perspective, Colt McCoy is Murray's current backup and has done an admirable job when called upon, but adding RG3 would benefit the quarterback room in a big way.

Robert Griffin III Landing Spot #3: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are patiently rebuilding their roster around second-year quarterback Justin Fields. The team is devoid of talent across the roster, but especially on offense. While Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney have developed a nice connection, and David Montgomery remains one of the league's toughest runners, there is not much around the young quarterback. Heading into the season, the likelihood of adding any meaningful talent is small, but adding a veteran like Griffin would, at least, give Fields the mentor he needs.

The Bears signed Trevor Siemian as Fields' backup, but behind him are question marks. Adding RG3 to the quarterback room would not only give the Bears depth (Fields missed several games with injuries last season) but a clear on-and-off field advisor.

