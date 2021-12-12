Aaron Rodgers has the chance to set a franchise record against Chicago Bears in Week 14

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his team in control of the NFC North with a 9-3 record. Rodgers missed one of the Packers' games this season as he was in quarantine for COVID-19 during a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Nine. Backup quarterback Jordan Love started in place of the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, going 19 for 34 with one touchdown and an interception. Rodgers returned the following week versus the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had 292 yards passing with an interception on 23 of 37 passing (62.2 completion %) and had two rushes for eight yards on the ground. Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, Rodgers had four touchdown passes to go with his 385 yards passing on the road. It was his most passing yards in a game this season since throwing for 344 yards versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week Five. It was also his second game with four touchdowns, the first coming in Week Two against the Detroit Lions.

In a clash versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 at home, Rodgers had 307 yards passing with two touchdowns and a one-yard touchdown run in a 36-28 victory. Overall, the Packers have won two of their last three games since Rodgers returned to the starting lineup. On Sunday Night Football, the Packers face a familiar foe: the Chicago Bears for the 204th time in one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries.

Aaron Rodgers throwing 36 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions against the Bears since 2014 is one of his greatest ever stats.



450 passing attempts in that span.

Rodgers Has the Chance to Break a Franchise Record

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers versus the Chicago Bears

Needless to say, Aaron Rodgers has had the Bears’ number since becoming the Packers' starter in 2008. He has a record of 21-5 in the regular season against the Bears in his career and 1-0 in the postseason, giving him 22 wins in total. The 22 wins versus Chicago by the reigning NFL MVP ranks second all-time behind none other than Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who won 23 games in total. Rodgers recently spoke on what this game means to him:

"This one has always been special to anybody I think pulling the trigger here in Green Bay."

Aaron Rodgers on playing the Bears again after the "I own you" incident:



"I don't know that you can question a whole lot of what I said ... I have no regrets for saying what I said."

Rodgers has 57 touchdowns to 10 interceptions with 6,208 yards passing against the Bears in 26 regular season starts. In the lone playoff game, Rodgers went 17 of 30 for 244 yards passing with two interceptions in a 21-14 win in the conference championship game at Soldier Field in 2011. The Packers went on to win the Super Bowl over the Pittsburgh Steelers that year.

A win here by Green Bay would give them a six-game lead over the Bears in the division and all but eliminate Chicago from the NFC playoff picture. Defeating the Bears might prove to be bittersweet for the 38-year-old Rogers as it could be his final game as a Packer in this rivalry.

