3 defensive players Chiefs should target after 3-4 start

The Kansas City Chiefs resemble the 2020 Chiefs by name only. From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, this team has simply not been the same offensive powerhouse as in years past.

Turnovers, injuries, and new personnel have created a recipe for a team in trouble. As such, the Chiefs need their defense to help close the gap. However, the defense is in even worse shape than the offense.

Put simply, moves need to be made. Luckily, there are still a few solid players available on the open market.

Here are three players the Chiefs should target in free agency as soon as possible.

3 signings the Chiefs should make before their 3-4 start gets worse

#1 - Brian Poole, CB

The Chiefs' 28th-ranked defense is in such a state of disarray that any player added could be an upgrade. One of the quickest ways to beef up a defense is to sign a cornerback who can help lockdown receivers.

Brian Poole is available and may be able to do just that.

At 29 years old, Poole could stick around for a couple of seasons. In 2020, he earned a 77.1 PFF grade and had two interceptions and 41 solo tackles. Needless to say, any personnel additions for the Chiefs would be good, and Poole should be at the top of the Chiefs' shopping list.

#2 - Todd Davis, LB

Todd Davis is known for the time he spent in Denver with the Broncos. But after a season with the Vikings, Davis retired at the start of 2021 training camp.

That said, there could possibly be a chance that the 29-year old linebacker retired too early.

By landing with the Chiefs, Davis would be adding playoff experience and a solid shot at providing efficient play on the field. In 2019, Davis had 93 tackles and earned a 65.1 PFF grade.

If the Chiefs can get Davis to his 2019-form, they could see improvement overnight in the middle of the field.

#3 - Vic Beasley, LB

The riskiest move would be to sign Vic Beasley. Of course, with the current state of the Chiefs defense, adding Beasley likely could not make things worse. In 2019, Beasley had eight sacks.

In 2020, Beasley played in ten games and failed to record a sack. That is where the risk comes in.

But if the Chiefs can get Beasley to play even remotely close to the player that was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, they will have, at minimum, a slight improvement on defense.

At 29 years old, Beasley could still be useful for another few years if he were to bounce back with the Chiefs.

He does have Super Bowl experience, which is a de facto prerequisite for a team as playoff-centric as the Chiefs.

