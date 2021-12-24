NFL Trade Rumors: Miami Dolphins still interested in Deshaun Watson despite lack of clarity

Deshaun Watson remains one of the most sought after quarterbacks for the 2022 season, despite not playing a down in all of the 2021 season. As a dual-threat QB, Watson could instantly elevate any team that needs a boost at the most important position. Of course, any team interested will cautiously consider the 21 civil lawsuits filed against him for alleged sexual misconduct.

Deshaun Watson still on Miami Dolphins’ wish list

Although the Miami Dolphins tried to trade for Deshaun Watson before the trade deadline, they remain interested in talking with the Houston Texans, in hopes of making a deal for the quarterback. Watson has a no-trade clause, and the Dolphins are the only team that he apparently waived the clause for.

Despite the questions and uncertainty, Deshaun Watson’s camp remains confident that a new destination will open up for the Pro Bowl quarterback. As reported by the Houston Chronicle, Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta, emphasized that his client is ready to play in the NFL again:

“We’re pretty confident how this thing plays out. [Watson is] super confident in how it plays out. He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He will be when he gets back on the field. He’ll continue to have an all-pro and phenomenal career moving forward.”

If the Dolphins do trade for Deshaun Watson, that means they will have to move current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watson in Miami would have the services of WRs Jaylen Waddle, Devante Parker, and possibly former Texan teammate Will Fuller, if the Dolphins decide to re-sign him. The Texans could also use a new face at quarterback as their attempts to replace Watson this season were not successful with Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel, David Culley, and Davis Mills.

Derek @Derekiknow Deshaun Watson’s 2020 NFL season stats



-5267 total yards

-36 totals tds

-70.5 QBR

-0.165 epa+cpoe(6th in the NFL)

-70.2 completion %

-112.4 passer rating

-Only 7 interceptions thrown



He did all this with virtually no run game and a below average o line.



Elite. Deshaun Watson’s 2020 NFL season stats -5267 total yards-36 totals tds-70.5 QBR-0.165 epa+cpoe(6th in the NFL)-70.2 completion %-112.4 passer rating-Only 7 interceptions thrown He did all this with virtually no run game and a below average o line.Elite. https://t.co/VetgciOx3G

The Houston Texans are 3-11 and are “competing” with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) and Detroit Lions (2-11-1) for the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins are 7-7 and are fighting for a Wildcard spot. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 6-4 this season and has thrown for 2,141 yards with 14 touchdown passes against 8 interceptions. The Dolphins are also currently riding a 5-game winning streak into their Week 16 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

