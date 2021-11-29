NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott likely to be benched 

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is one of the team’s best weapons on the offensive side of the ball. However, the All-Pro running back has been dealing with a nagging knee injury and has been on the injury list for the last three games. In the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Elliott ran for just 25 yards on nine carries with a rushing TD in an OT loss. Now, the team may rest its franchise running back as a precaution.

How long would Elliott be benched for?

The Cowboys have been on the losing side in three of their four games, and the team sees this as an opportunity to rest the three-time Pro Bowl running back. They play Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in what will be the first of three straight road games for Dallas.

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN Source: #Cowboys will consider providing running back Ezekiel Elliott time off to heal from the knee injury he’s been managing, including the possibility of holding him out of next Thursday night’s game in New Orleans, according to a source. IR not believed a consideration Source: #Cowboys will consider providing running back Ezekiel Elliott time off to heal from the knee injury he’s been managing, including the possibility of holding him out of next Thursday night’s game in New Orleans, according to a source. IR not believed a consideration

Elliott first sustained the knee injury in Week 9 at home against the Denver Broncos. He had 10 carries for 51 yards along with three receptions for 25 yards in that game. The two-time league rushing champ has acknowledged his injury and has stated the reality and nature of the game:

"It's football. You get hurt. You're not going to be 100 percent. I'm tough. I can play through it," Elliott said.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the front office have not yet declared whether Zeke will be benched for the game against the Saints in Week 13. However, should the Cowboys make the call to sit Elliott for the next week or so, their backfield will be fine.

Tony Pollard, their fourth-round pick (128th overall), has 531 yards on the ground with one TD on 100 rushing attempts. He also has 29 receptions for 256 yards. Pollard had a 100-yard kick return touchdown against the Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.

The Cowboys offense will not lose a great deal of productivity without Elliott if the team does decide to give one of their key players some time off. So far this season, Elliott has 195 touches, the fifth-most in the NFL. He is sixth in rushing with 720 yards. Given his production during his time with the Cowboys, his knee injury will be something to monitor down the stretch.

