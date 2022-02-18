NFL Trade Rumors: Insider pegs Colts as a possible landing spot for Aaron Rodgers

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, the NFL now turns its attention to Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has a decision to make regarding whether he returns, retires, or requests a trade.

Everyone has an opinion on what they think the 38-year-old will do. One of those people is ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, who offered his opinion on Rodgers' future on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday.

Florio brought up the Indianapolis Colts as a landing spot for the reigning NFL MVP. The Colts have a talented roster led by 2021 MVP candidate running back Jonathan Taylor. Florio said,

"Carson Wentz, he’s in play now. I think the more fascinating part of that is what do the Colts do, not where does Wentz go. Cuz I don't know if anyone's gonna want him, especially to walk in the doors of starter. But what do the Colts do to replace Carson Wentz? Because that's a pretty attractive team. Good offensive line. Jonathan Taylor, decent receivers, potent defense. You know, if I'm Aaron, I don't know. Aaron Rodgers in Indianapolis, I don't know that could be the premise of a sitcom maybe. But you know, there are worse places he could go in the AFC.”

Florio brings up excellent points that could entice Rodgers to Indianapolis. The offensive line has been a top-five unit the last few seasons.

Taylor is a stud, and the Colts' defense is rock solid, led by Darius Leonard.

Rodgers' decision will determine how the rest of the NFL handles its quarterback carousel. Should he request a trade to the Colts, the Packers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers would all need to go to their backup plans.

Aaron Rodgers' decision will come before free agency

Aaron Rodgers' decision will come before free agency, which begins on Mar. 16. That is good news for the NFL, who are all watching Rodgers and awaiting what he'll do.

Although Rodgers could request a trade to the Colts, as Florio mentioned, there's as strong a possibility he returns to the Packers in 2022.

The Packers have been reported as being all-in on committing to Rodgers for 2022 and perhaps beyond.

That was evident Thursday when they coaxed their former quarterback coach Tom Clements out of retirement. Clements and Rodgers worked together from 2006 through 2016 and had a terrific relationship.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL



Aaron Rodgers and Clements have many years of experience together. This hiring is absolutely 𝗻𝗼𝘁 a coincidence.



#RUNITBACK According to @AaronWilson_NFL , the #Packers are expected to hire Tom Clements as their QB coach.Aaron Rodgers and Clements have many years of experience together. This hiring is absolutely 𝗻𝗼𝘁 a coincidence. According to @AaronWilson_NFL, the #Packers are expected to hire Tom Clements as their QB coach.Aaron Rodgers and Clements have many years of experience together. This hiring is absolutely 𝗻𝗼𝘁 a coincidence.#RUNITBACK https://t.co/3uGikguaLp

The possibilities are endless for Rodgers, and the offseason will only draw more attention to this ongoing saga.

The AFC is more crowded with superstar quarterbacks than the NFC. Ultimately, that could also play a role in his decision.

Edited by LeRon Haire