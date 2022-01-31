NFL Rumors: 3 finalists for Vikings HC job revealed

The Minnesota Vikings are still in the thick of the hiring process as they search for their next head coach. The team parted ways with former head coach Mike Zimmer just a day after the conclusion of the regular season.

While some of the other eight NFL teams needing to fill this position have begun hiring head coaches, Minnesota's hiring process is now apparently down to three candidates. This leads to the assumption that a decision will be made in the very near future.

Minnesota Vikings narrow down HC search to three candidates

NFL insider Ian Rapaport reported on Monday morning that the Minnesota Vikings are rumored to be down to three names that they are considering hiring for their next head coach.

The three are Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. There was also speculation that University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh may have been on the short list after being interviewed last week, but now it doesn't appear that he is one of the considerations.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: The #Raiders agreed to terms with coach Josh McDaniels, while the #Vikings will speak with finalists Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, and DeMeco Ryans.

The team will now, apparently, conduct second interviews with all three and make their decision based on the outcome of those meetings.

Each of the three candidates would bring something different to the Vikings. Morris, who does have previous head coaching experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has now become one of the best defensive minds in the game. He and the Rams are currently headed to the Super Bowl, so his interview is likely to be virtual.

Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin Minnesota will conduct in person interviews in LA with Rams OC Kevin O'Connell and DC Raheem Morris, per source. 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is also expected to interview again with the Vikings this week.

O'Connell has been the Rams' offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, but was also Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins' quarterbacks coach in Washington, so there is familiarity between the two, which could help his case. O'Connell helped revitalize Matthew Stafford's career and coached wide receiver Cooper Kupp to the triple crown this season.

Ryans, who is also a defensive-minded coach, did a superb job with the San Francisco 49ers defense this past season. Ryans proved, in the NFC divisional round against the Green Bay Packers, he has what it takes to defeat the perennial NFC North title holders. Defeating the Packers in the playoffs, alone, may help Ryans in his bid to become the next Vikings head coach.

Minnesota is well aware that they will need to choose a head coach that can take them to the next level and become competitive in the NFC North once again.

