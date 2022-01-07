NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield could look to force his way out of Cleveland

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won't play in the Week 18 season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Mayfield has been dealing with a torn labrum in his shoulder since Week 4, and since it hasn't improved and the Browns were eliminated from the playoffs, Mayfield will miss the final game of the season and begin preparation for the 2022 NFL season.

The Cleveland Browns have faced some issues on offense this season. Along with Mayfield's performance, there was the release of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., after complaints of not getting enough targets.

As eliminated teams begin thinking about next season, could Mayfield end up on the trade block before embarking on his fifth season?

Could QB Baker Mayfield ask for a trade out of Cleveland?

Mayfield had an impressive 2020 NFL season, one in which he led the Browns to a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns picked up Mayfield's fifth-year option, seeing the quarterback as the future of their franchise.

But with the Browns disappointing season after having such high expectations, could Mayfield force the team to make a move? Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported this week that Baker Mayfield wasn't a change in the offensive scheme. The offensive play caller is head coach Kevin Stefanski, which could indicate a possible rift between the quarterback and coach.

"If Mayfield doesn't get reassurance that things will change next season, he'll consider asking to be traded. He's under contract for $18.858 million in his fifth-year option year, but at this point, it's uncertain if the Browns even view him as their starter for 2022."-Mary Kay Cabot Cleveland.com

This is a much different viewpoint than Baker Mayfield had at the start of the 2021 NFL season when he was originally asked about a long-term contract. At the time, Mayfield said that repeating the success the Browns had last season would certainly get him the contract he was looking for.

Stefanski, on his part, has never blamed Baker Mayfield for the struggles the offense had this season. In fact, he said collectively as a whole, the Browns didn't perform well and that included his play-calling abilities as well.

The Browns are unlikley to make a change at head coach, considering the progress that Stefanski has made already in his short tenure. But would the team be willing to change their entire trajectory on offense just to keep Mayfield, whose status after surgery will be a question? The Browns could very well decide to trade Mayfield and acquire a different quarterback heading into 2022.

