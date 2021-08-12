NFL Rumors: Is Carson Wentz the frontrunner to start as the Colts QB  Week 1?

Quarterback Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts on March 17 in what figured to be a promising move because Wentz was set to be reunitited with his old offensive coordinator, Frank Reich.

Prior to this trade, Wentz, 28, had fallen off mightily since his MVP-caliber season that was cut short as a result of an ACL injury. He threw for 33 touchdowns and 3,296 yards in 13 games, leading Philly to an 11-2 record. The Philadelphia Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl in 2018, defeating the New England Patriots, led by backup Nick Foles.

The following seasons, Carson Wentz's completion percentage and QB rating continuously fell; resulting in the Eagles trading the 6'5" quarterback to the Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional second-rounder in 2022.

Carson Wentz' injury

On August 2, Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury during Colts practice during a roll-out play. The Colts' offensive coordinator Marcus Brady reported the injury to the media. Wentz was scheduled to miss anywhere from 5-12 weeks as a result of surgery. This was tragic and very unfortunate news for a Colts team that is a quarterback away from making a deep playoff run.

Breaking: Frank Reich says Carson Wentz had an old foot injury dating back to perhaps high school according to doctors. Over time, the broken bone came loose and caused pain. The decision has been made to undergo surgery and remove it. 5-12 weeks. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 2, 2021

Jacob Eason was set to be the starter for Indy Week 1 vs. the Seahawks. There were also whispers circulating around the league about Phillip Rivers coming out of retirement to resume his role as the quarterback in Wentz' absence.

Fortunately, however, the Colts received incredible news that Carson Wentz could possibly suit up for Week 1 -- a complete miracle.

Good vibes all around @Colts.



Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are competing for the backup role.



Yes, the backup role.



Carson Wentz trending to open the season as the starter with All-Pro G Quenton Nelson on same path after foot surgeries.



The Colts open season vs. Seahawks. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 11, 2021

Wentz was then seen at practice without a boot or anything restraining his foot after surgery. Their All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson suffered the exact same injury, was scheduled to miss the same amount of time, and now miraculously both are trending in the direction of playing against Seattle on September 12.

Very fortunate news for Indianapolis as their best and most important players will most likely suit up for the season opener. After two devastating injuries, the Colts will come out of this situation unscaved.

With Carson Wentz healthy, he'll re-take his role as the starter over Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger.

Carson Wentz out here at Colts camp. No boot on foot. No limp I can detect. pic.twitter.com/Hfj6qNsvsQ — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) August 10, 2021

Carson Wentz and the Colts are both looking to bounce back this season. Wentz is looking to regain his Pro Bowl form with Frank Reich as his head coach, while the Colts look to expand on their 10-6 2020 season and compete for the AFC South once again.

Luckily, Indy just caught a break with the returns of Wentz and Nelson.

