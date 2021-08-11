Indianapolis Colts injury update: Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson on track for Week 1 returns

The Indianapolis Colts lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz and offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the same foot injuries, ones that required surgery, last week.

Colts G Quenton Nelson (foot) to undergo surgery, expected to miss 5-12 weeks. pic.twitter.com/C3nVTrXAFd — NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2021

Both Wentz and Nelson were given a five- to twelve-week timetable for recovery, but it was reported on Wednesday morning that both could be ready for the Colts' Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

What Wentz and Nelson's return means for the Colts

Carson Wentz, who is already back at the Colts' training facility, is expected to begin rehabbing his foot injury next week. There's no start date for Nelson's rehab yet, but considering both of them had the same surgery just one day apart, he should begin next week as well.

Good vibes all around @Colts.



Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are competing for the backup role.



Yes, the backup role.



Carson Wentz trending to open the season as the starter with All-Pro G Quenton Nelson on same path after foot surgeries.



The Colts open season vs. Seahawks. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 11, 2021

While Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts since being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles, Nelson has been a staple with the Colts for the last three seasons. This would be a significant development, provided both players can start with the team in the home opener against the Seahawks.

Since Wentz went down with a foot injury, the Colts have put both backup quarterbacks, Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, through first-team reps. Eason was the first to take first-team reps and is expected to start the Colts' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers this week. The Colts also put rookie Ehlinger into first-team reps this week to get his feet wet.

If, for some reason, Wentz's rehab doesn't go as planned and he can't start Week 1, the Colts are prepared and in position to start one of their young quarterbacks instead.

As for the offensive line, Quenton Nelson is an integral part of the offensive line the organization has continued to build over the past few years. The All-Pro offensive guard has started every game in his three NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Nelson's absence would have a big impact on the Colts offense as a whole.

Besides Colts fans, the news of Wentz possibly being ready for Week 1 will also make the Philadelphia Eagles glad. The return in the Wentz trade is dependent on the percentage of snaps he takes this season. If he takes at least 75% of snaps, the Eagles could get a first-round draft pick in return.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha