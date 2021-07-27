NFL Rumors: Is Troy Aikman the perfect candidate for the Dallas Cowboys GM role?

At 78 years old, Jerry Jones is not only the owner of the storied Dallas Cowboys franchise, but he is also the general manager of the team. While that may not have seemed like a big deal when Jones first bought the team, it doesn’t seem very practical in 2021.

The NFL has changed since Jones took over, and there is a significant amount of uncertainty that needs to be dealt with. For many years, there has been a question mark over whether Jones would hand over the reins at some point, and he finally appears to be ready to address that question.

Could Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman be the man for the job?

In the last few years, there has been heavy speculation that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman could take a position with the only team he has ever played for in the NFL.

As things stand, Troy Aikman will continue to be a part of the FOX Sunday NFL crew, where he calls games weekly alongside Joe Buck. Aikman, though, is often seen around the Dallas Cowboys facilities.

Look who’s in the tower at training camp with Jerry Jones. Troy Aikman ! pic.twitter.com/FtoifPkDJe — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) July 25, 2021

When asked about possibly naming not only a new general manager, but also Aikman in particular, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones finally had an answer this week at training camp in Oxnard, California:

"I would consider it and I do consider it," Jones revealed. "I would not be averse to that. ... I'd put Troy at the head of the list if we were gonna make a decision as far as football personnel."

While there has been speculation that Jerry Jones would want to hire the Hall of Fame quarterback for a front office job, it would break from the current tradition of the Jones family taking sole charge of the Dallas Cowboys organization.

Troy Aikman after watching Dak Prescott at Sunday’s practice: “He looked great. I mean, he looked really good. Every time I see him each year I just think he continues to get better and better. … I expect him to really have an outstanding season.” https://t.co/01Iu2VQKZ6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2021

But with the legendary former player that Troy Aikman is, his love for the game and the Dallas Cowboys organization would ensure a smooth transition. He’s not an outsider to the Jones family and knows how the team operates.

The only possible learning curve would be his everyday duties. It’s a rule that Aikman wouldn’t be familiar with and he'd need to learn on the fly. What he doesn't know about that side of the business, though, can be taught. Could we finally see a change of guard in the Dallas Cowboys organization?

