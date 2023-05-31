NFL Rumors: Jets HC Robert Saleh gives verdict on alleged interest in DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is still a free agent after being released a few days ago by the Arizona Cardinals. Contenders are naturally interested or at least rumored to be. Even if a team has a good wide receiver corps, it's hard to ignore a chance to add a former All-Pro to the mix.

The New York Jets, even with Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, had reportedly expressed interest in the free agent. It's always a good idea to give Aaron Rodgers everything he needs or wants.

Recently, head coach Robert Saleh spoke about Rodgers' current wide receiver group. He admitted that they considered Odell Beckham Jr, but are planning to stay put as of now according to ProFootballTalk:

“We love our current group.”

That current group includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis, Randall Cobb, and Denzel Mims, so there's not a lot of room to add someone, even if it's a Pro Bowl-level player.

Despite that, the Jets still have favorable odds to sign Hopkins. Per Fox Sports, these teams have the best chance of adding him:

Buffalo Bills +300

Kansas City Chiefs +400

Baltimore Ravens +650

New York Jets +700

New England Patriots +900

Los Angeles Chargers +1000

Jacksonville Jaguars +1200

Detroit Lions +1200

Philadelphia Eagles +2000

Cleveland Browns +2000

Dallas Cowboys +2500

San Francisco 49ers +2500

Clearly, the oddsmakers don't exactly believe Saleh. However, it's worth pointing out that anything can happen. Just because Saleh doesn't anticipate signing Hopkins, that can't rule out anything. Until he signs elsewhere, he's a possibility.

Where will DeAndre Hopkins sign?

While there's expressed concern over what DeAndre Hopkins can still bring to the table, many contenders will still benefit from signing him. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, coincidentally the two teams with the best odds, remain the most likely places for him to go.

Where's DeAndre Hopkins going?

The Bills need a second wide reciever to pair with Stefon Diggs and take some pressure off of him and Josh Allen.

The Chiefs need a top wide receiver, as their current depth chart once again lacks a player that can take over a play like Hopkins has shown the ability to do.

