NFL Trade Deadline: Titans make decision on Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins

With the NFL Trade Deadline nearing, there were scores of rumors regarding the futures of Tennessee Titans duo Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins. A number of suitors were mentioned, for Henry in particular. However, while the Titans were reportedly open to listening for offers, it appears the pair will stay put in Tennessee past the trade deadline.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Titans aren't moving on any offers on Derrick Henry or DeAndre Hopkins unless they're blown away by the proposals.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline reported this week that three suitors were throwing their hat in the ring for Derrick Henry.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

Derrick Henry trade rumors: 3 teams looking to swoop for star running back

Reporting on the Dolphins' potential interest in forming a super-team with Henry on board, Pauline reported:

"While Henry to the Miami Dolphins has built steam on the internet, most inside the league don’t believe this is a trade that will happen. As several people told me, Henry is not a good fit for the Dolphins, and it would be a system disconnect for the offensive scheme head coach Mike McDaniel runs."

When it comes to the Ravens, however, sources told Pauline that Baltimore is looking at a more versatile running back instead. He also mentioned the Dallas Cowboys as potential suitors.

This week, Jerry Jones sent rival teams a warning ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

Jones said:

"I am, by nature, active and, by nature, a risk-taker, so don’t come by unless you want to get stuck at. We will trade. There’s no mistake about it. We will make a deal. But it’s certainly got a high bar because I like our team."

The Cowboys currently have Tony Pollard leading the lines at running back after Ezekiel Elliott's departure to the New England Patriots in free agency.

On potential interest on Henry to the Cowboys, Pauline reported:

"Henry’s power running style is viewed as the perfect complement to Pollard’s big play ability as a ball carrier and pass catcher."

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys make a move for Derrick Henry, though it appears the Titans are happy enough to hold onto their star running back and DeAndre Hopkins with the trade deadline looming.