NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Tua Tagovailoa before trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is now less than a week away and unlike in recent years, there's a lot of speculation. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finds himself part of that trade deadline speculation.

Tagovailoa, who is in his second NFL season, seems to be the topic of many trade negotiations. The Miami Dolphins continue to be a front runner for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and there are rumors that Tagovailoa may be on his way out as part of a possible three-way trade.

If the Miami Dolphins, who are currently 1-6 decide to make a change from Tagovailoa, there are a few teams that would welcome the opportunity to give him a chance in a different offense.

3 NFL teams that could trade for Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

#1 - Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 with a hip injury. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been starting since and Washington is just 2-5. It is still unclear when and if Fitzpatrick will be able to return, and of course it sounds repetitive to have Tagovailoa and the veteran quarterback back again.

Washington is going to need a quarterback for the future, and it seems that even though the Dolphins believed he was that, they are willing to part ways for a veteran instead. Tagovailoa would do better in Washington's offense than in Miami's scheme. Tagovailoa ranks in the top 5 in passer rating this season, even with missing a few games. He could be a good asset for a team in the NFC East.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

When Drew Brees announced his retirement during the offseason, there were many questions of whether the New Orleans Saints would go with Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill. While Winston is the starting quarterback, the Saints use Hill in nearly every other way possible.

While Winston can throw the deep ball, his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now in New Orleans has shown that he is not the most accurate. His career interception rate ranks among the highest of active quarterbacks.

With Sean Payton's ability to create offensive plays like any other, trading for Tua Tagovailoa would give him and the offense that "X" factor.

#3 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater just before the 2021 NFL trade deadline, but he has continued to suffer injury after injury and although he has stayed on the field, his play does seem hindered by it the last few weeks. The Broncos seem to have practically given up on backup quarterback Drew Lock and if Bridgewater's durability is in question, the team may be forced to make another move for a quarterback.

