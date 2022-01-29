NFL Rumors: Tom Brady planning to announce retirement after Super Bowl 

Tom Brady has a big decision to make this postseason. After stamping his authority on the NFL for nearly two decades, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly expected to announce retirement in 2022.

According to CBS Sports, sources close to Brady are convinced that the all-time great is in the process of calling it quits, with a formal announcement expected soon. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star could wait until after the Super Bowl to make the decision public.

The Buccaneers are slated to cut and readjust their roster for the 2022-23 campaign in the offseason. If a decision is made prior to the scouting combine, head coach Bruce Arians and the front office will have the chance to fill the massive void at the quarterback position. A source close to Brady stated that the quarterback will not put the organization in jeopardy during the exit process.

"He is very respectful of the game, and has great respect for the Tampa organization and all they have done for him," the source told CBS. "He understands the ramifications that this decision would have on the team moving forward, and he would never want to do anything to upstage the playoffs. Whatever he decides, I'd expect he announces it soon."

Going into the postseason, Buccaneers teammates felt this would be Brady's one last dance regardless of the results. The report also states that the Buccaneers are already in the market for a new starting quarterback next season.

With Brady leading the pack at 44, it was an uphill task for the Buccaneers to retain all 22 starters for the 2021-22 season. Key players like Rob Gronkowski, Ryan Jensen and more also have a decision to make this postseason.

Following the Buccaneers' 27-30 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, Brady revealed how wife Gisele Bundchen raised concerns about his strenuous schedule and the demands of the sport.

"It pains her to see me get hit out there," Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast. "And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

Brady also expressed disappointment over the manner in which he lost against the Rams. The Buccaneers came back from 27-3 down to tie the game at 27-27 in the fourth quarter. With just 42 seconds remaining on the clock, the Rams wreaked havoc on the Buccaneers defense, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, to win the game. Brady said:

"I'd rather play and lose than not play at all. As much as the losing hurts, it's much more enjoyable for me to be in the arena than not in the arena."

There's a growing expectation that Brady will show up for another season as a starting quarterback in the NFL, but everything leads to the exit door per his close circle.

