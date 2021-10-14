NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Bills should pursue

At first glance, the Buffalo Bills are the best team in football and have no need to continue to build. Their roster is full of great pieces that adding more would be overkill. But in today's league, it takes a roster of stars and great pieces to create a Super Bowl-winning squad. If the Bills want to give themselves the best shot in February, they better load up in October.

Luckily, there are still some incredible talents available on the free-agent market. The Bills would be wise not to wait for a second loss before scouting the market for additional ammunition.

Here's a look at three free agents the Bills should pursue as soon as possible.

#1 - Brian Poole, CB

Brian Poole is a cornerback who last spent time with the New Orleans Saints in 2020. Based on his performance that year, it is a surprise he doesn't have a home as October reaches the halfway mark.

In 2020, Poole earned a whopping 77.1 PFF grade. In addition, he was able to generate turnovers with two interceptions.

While he's not a number one corner, he could lockdown a secondary receiver with ease. With Tre'Davious White already on the field, Poole could make an already stout secondary into a suffocating one.

Additionally, at 28 years old, Poole could stick around beyond this season and still play at a high level.

#2 - Olivier Vernon, LB

Olivier Vernon is 31 years old, so his shelf life is limited. However, with the Bills in a win-now mode, age is only a number. Signing Vernon would add a nasty pass rush to the defense.

Last season, as a Cleveland Brown, Vernon had 9 sacks and earned a 74.8 rating per PFF. Needless to say, the Bills could use this guy in a big way.

That said, his play has been eroding since 2018. After earning a 86.3 PFF grade, it fell to 80.4 and a 74.8 the following seasons. However, as a backup or hybrid-starter, Vernon could be a big boost in helping speed up the clock for opposing quarterbacks.

#3 - Rick Wagner, OL

Rick Wagner could provide playoff experience for the Bills. Wagner has reached the playoffs with the Green Bay Packers, so he understands what it takes to get there and how to win. While he may not be a starter for the team right away, he could be a great swing-tackle for the line.

With linemen requiring five starters for every play, the odds of injury to the starting room are much higher than other rooms. Having an additional lineman is paramount for success as the season wears on. Last season, Wagner gave up one sack and didn't have a penalty in 610 snaps, according to PFF. As a backup, this is more than ideal.

