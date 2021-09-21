NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz's injury layoff could be bad news for Eagles

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's NFL career has been shadowed by injuries. During his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz missed a significant amount of time due to various injuries, including a torn ACL injury that caused him to miss the playoffs and then Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles, who were unsure about Wentz's future, traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in March and have now gone with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback.

Since joining the Colts, Carson Wentz has already suffered a foot injury during the summer that forced him out of preseason play and caused the Colts to take a look at their younger backup quarterbacks.

On Sunday, when the Colts were facing off against the Los Angeles Rams, Wentz was injured again and was forced from the game. While it seems that the Eagles and Eagles fans alike shouldn't have to concern themselves with the timeline of his recovery, there is reason for them to keep an eye on it.

Wentz's injury is bad news for the Colts and Eagles alike

Carson Wentz left the game on Sunday afternoon with a reported ankle injury. But on Monday morning he was said to have two sprained ankles and would undergo further testing.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to not just one ankle, but both ankles sources say. He’s having tests today to determine the severity of his sprains suffered yesterday. #Colts QB Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to not just one ankle, but both ankles sources say. He’s having tests today to determine the severity of his sprains suffered yesterday.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said on Monday afternoon that Wentz did in fact sprain both ankles and there wasn't a current timetable about when he could or couldn't play, meaning he is questionable for Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

So why are Philadelphia Eagles fans concerned?

As part of the trade for Carson Wentz, the Eagles will receive a draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, it all depends on how much Wentz plays this season for the Colts. If Wentz plays 75% of the snaps for the Colts this season, or if he plays 70% of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs, then the Philadelphia Eagles will receive Indianapolis' first-round draft pick.

If Wentz plays less than that percentage of snaps, then the Philadelphia Eagles will receive the Indianapolis Colts' second-round draft pick.

Eagles' fans are hoping that Wentz won't miss a significant amount of time and will still be able to play the 75% of the snaps. Then the Eagles will get the Colts first-round selection. Currently, the Colts are 0-2 which could potentially indicate that if the situation doesn't improve, it could be an early first-round draft selection.

