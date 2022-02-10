Ultra VIP tickets to Shaquille O'Neal's Super Bowl party featuring Diplo, Lil Wayne to cost a whopping $1 million

If you were looking for tickets to Shaq's Super Bowl party in Los Angeles, then you may be out of luck. The event is sold out and the tickets were priced at one million dollars.

That's how much it would take to experience the vibrant atmosphere and events at the Hall of Famer's party.

The list of performers (below) includes Lil Wayne and Diplo, among others.

What do you get if you pay a million dollars for Shaq's VIP Super Bowl experience? Well, Shaq's guests will be treated to a circus with the best food and entertainment your money can buy.

Shaq's past guest list apparently included Kansas CIty Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rappers the Migos and T-Pain.

If you can't afford the $1 million price tag for the VIP experience, there are affordable tickets opened up to the public that start at $300. That's not bad considering the kind of experience you will receive.

Shaq spoke to Rolling Stone about his parties:

“Do you know how many of these Super Bowl events require at least $10k, $20k, $30K just to walk in the door? It’s insane!” Shaq told Rolling Stone. “I’ve always been for the people and needed to provide a way for any fan to attend.”

Super Bowl and other all-star events aren't cheap

2021 NBA All-Star Game

The Super Bowl is not the only spectacular event going on this February. The NBA All-Star Game will also take place this month and it's a huge event for any town to host.

And like most events, people try to capitalize on them and make money. This year's NBA All-Star game will be held in Cleveland, so there will be parties all over the city that are similar to Shaq's event.

Depending on certain circumstances (NBA All-Star game, hotel and lodging packages, etc), it can cost roughly anywhere up to and perhaps over $22,000.

But Shaq says his parties are more fun than the average big-game event.

“The weekend is full of networking and social events that are more about business than fun, and that just didn’t make sense to me. I wanted to change that so I called up my favorite artists and all my brand partners and friends who I knew were going to be at the big game already and we created what is now the Super Bowl’s most over-the-top and fun event.”

Fans can also get a chance to get up close and personal with some of their favorite athletes and stars in a fun and relaxed environment, so it may be worth the price of admission.

