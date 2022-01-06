Shaquille O’Neal jokes Tom Brady deserves presidential congressional classification for handling of Antonio Brown saga

Tom Brady is part of Antonio Brown's exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That said, it was Bruce Arians who made the statement that Brown was "no longer a Buc" after the game, essentially ending his tenure with the team.

The unfortunate part for Brady is that he's been outspoken about how much he cares for Brown. Brady has been caught in the middle by association of being Brown's friend.

Brown's exit has talking heads around all sports media buzzing. Shaquille O'Neal is no exception, as the NBA legend is always outspoken on issues.

O'Neal appeared on The Buzz Wednesday and was asked about his take on Tom Brady's handling of Brown's exit.

Shaquille O'Neal is impressed with how well Tom Brady is handling the Antonio Brown saga

O'Neal started by admitting he'd never met Brown personally. But he showed respect for the four-time First-Team All-Pro selection by admitting he was one of the top athletes in the world at one point. He said,

“One thing I’m not going to do is bash the brother... I’ve never met him (Brown). I know at one point he was one of the top athletes in the world."

O'Neal then shifted his focus to how Tom Brady has handled the situation. Brady has received praise from countless fans and analysts for his empathetic response to Brown's exit.

The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer was very impressed with Brady and called him the greatest in the world.

"If you look at what the great Tom Brady said, Tom said, 'I care about him, just hope he gets the help he needs.' That’s right there, like you know, because Tom’s the greatest in the world.”

After showing his respect for Brady, O'Neal used humor to finish his point. He said,

“He has G20 classification. See, I only got G14. Tom has the presidential congressional classification.”

That line is a line from the movie Rush Hour. It's O'Neal's comedic way of saying Brady is handling the situation better than anyone possibly can.

We'll see if Brady still holds his stance after Brown took to social media to go after his trainer, Alex Guerrero.

More texts by Antonio Brown, this time with trainer Alex Guerrero.https://t.co/FXrsFRvEIw

Tom Brady is the person responsible for recruiting Brown to the Buccaneers. Bruce Arians never wanted him on board personally, but he listened to his quarterback's request.

Brown has already posted a meme taking shots at Brady and Arians with their faces on the cover of the movie "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

Brown's exit is an ongoing situation, and figures like O'Neal will continue to add their opinions on the matter.

