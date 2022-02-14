Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady won a Super Bowl after changing teams; should Aaron Rodgers follow suit?

Aaron Rodgers will be entering his 18th year in the NFL when the league starts next fall. After 13 years in the league (and his first with the Los Angeles Rams), Matthew Stafford finally won a Super Bowl after defeating Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 last night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

With Stafford winning after switching teams, should Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers do the same?

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Champions



Mookie Betts, Anthony Davis and Matthew Stafford brought titles to Los Angeles in their first seasons with their LA teams. New beginningsChampionsMookie Betts, Anthony Davis and Matthew Stafford brought titles to Los Angeles in their first seasons with their LA teams. New beginnings ➡️ Champions 🏆Mookie Betts, Anthony Davis and Matthew Stafford brought titles to Los Angeles in their first seasons with their LA teams. https://t.co/QvPg83tUoy

Stafford, like Aaron Rodgers, spent the majority of his career (12 seasons) with one team, the Detroit Lions. But he was tired of losing and wanted out of Detroit, so the Lions traded him to the L.A. Rams where he finally won a Super Bowl.

Last year, Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay because he felt like his voice wasn't being heard by the organization. Numerous teams wanted Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers refused to release or trade him.

And that still might be the case here. If Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, his best shot might have been last year.

He had every opportunity to sit out the season and force the Packers to trade him.

Now, for better or worse, the Packers and Rodgers may be stuck with one another. Reports are now that the Pack are willing to do almost anything to keep Rodgers a Packer, including possibly trading his potential replacement Jordan Love.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers. Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers.

Love, drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was slated to be the starter had Rodgers decided to move on, which is still unknown up to this point.

But as with Stafford and with Tom Brady, who decided to leave New England after 20 NFL seasons, moving on may not necessarily be a bad thing.

Why moving on might be the best thing for Aaron Rodgers

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

There have been several players over the years who have decided to move onto greener pastures in an attempt to win a Super Bowl or for a fresh start.

Peyton Manning is one of those cases. Manning, like Stafford and Brady, played the majority of his career with one team, the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts decided to let Manning go because they were afraid he'd never fully recover from a severe neck injury and surgery.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On This Date in 2016: The Broncos beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, giving Peyton Manning his 2nd title in his final game.



The Broncos took an early lead and never trailed. Denver recorded 7 sacks and forced 3 turnovers in a 24-10 victory. On This Date in 2016: The Broncos beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, giving Peyton Manning his 2nd title in his final game. The Broncos took an early lead and never trailed. Denver recorded 7 sacks and forced 3 turnovers in a 24-10 victory. https://t.co/FipMFabzi1

Manning would move on to the Denver Broncos, where he would put up some of the best numbers in his career. Although he didn't look like himself at the end of his career, he won another Super Bowl before he retired.

Rodgers probably wants to do the same but staying with the Packers may give him the best chance to do. He is head and shoulders above all the other quarterbacks in the NFC and probably has the easiest route to get to the Super Bowl.

Also Read Article Continues below

But if he does decide to go, like Manning, Stafford and Brady before him, he needs to pick the right team to suits his needs.

Edited by LeRon Haire