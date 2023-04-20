Jalen Hurts signed a massive five-year, $255 million contract extension this offseason thanks in large part to his agent, Nicole Lynn.

However, Lamar Jackson remains without a long-term deal entering the upcoming season. The Ravens quarterback doesn't have an agent, which could be an issue, according to NFL insider Adam Schein.

Schein spoke on Jackson's current contract situation. He inferred that if the quarterback had Lynn as an agent, a deal between him and Baltimore would be done:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But here's the problem: Watson didn't deserve that gargantuan guarantee in the first place. And everyone knows it. Hurts didn't come close to that figure in guarantees. And that's just not in the cards for Jackson, either, whether he wants to accept that or not.

"I think that if Lamar had an agent -- if Lamar had Hurts' agent -- a deal would be done. Pure speculation on my part, sure, but it doesn't seem like Jackson has an accurate grasp on his current market. Consequently, everything remains in a holding pattern."

Jalen Hurts was given $179.3 million in guaranteed money by the Philadelphia Eagles. This is $50.7 million less than the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson. The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract last March. Watson had agent David Mulugheta negotiate that contract.

Jackson is negotiating his own deal while getting assistance from Felicia Jones, his mother who's also his manager.

Lamar Jackson was given a non-exclusive tag earlier this offseason, meaning he'll earn $32.416 million playing for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Could Jalen Hurts' agent help Lamar Jackson?

Nicole Lynn has proven that she can get the money that Jackson is seeking. Hurts became the highest-paid player in NFL history thanks partly to Lynn.

The Ravens star could use someone of Lynn's caliber, but would have to change his stance on having one. Jackson spoke ahead of the 2018 NFL draft, stating that he doesn't need an agent representing him:

"I know coming in as a rookie, an agent doesn’t really negotiate anything. You’re going to get the salary you’re going to get. I decided I don’t need him. He’s going to be taking a big cut out of my paycheck … and I feel I deserve it right now."

As the former Heisman Trophy winner is seeking a new deal on his second NFL contract, we'll see Jalen Hurts' agent enter the picture.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes