Should more NFL franchises opt for a two-back system?

Having a great running back in the NFL is essential to an offense's success. Having multiple running backs that can impact a roster is even better, especially in 2022.

According to Statista.com, the average career for an NFL running back is only 2.57 years. It's no surprise that running backs take the most brute force and contact of all positions in the NFL, and they suffer the shortest-length career of any position because of it.

Mostert makes just over $2 million/year. Average running back career is less than 3 years, partially due to injuries like the one he just sustained. Players often care for their families the rest of their life with their NFL earnings.

Running backs absorb contact on almost every play. Whether it's getting a toss, a handoff, a play-action fake, or blocking in pass protection, running backs are constantly getting hit and taking damage from all the different defensive positions.

Another reason running back committees are good is that they give a different look to the defense. For example, when the Cowboys alternate between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, defenses have to worry more about the outside when Pollard is in due to his speed.

Running backs can be used for different purposes. A running back like Derrick Henry can do it all but especially succeed in short-yardage situations. It's great for teams to have diverse running backs that they can use differently. A team wants a feature back that can be the best overall back on the team and take most of the workload, but it's good to have an excellent running back who can catch out the backfield, it's good to have a running back for short-yardage/goal-line situations, and it's good to have running backs that can block well.

Every team can benefit from a two-back system of running backs

New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans

The NFL is a business, and teams have to do what's in their best interest. A two-back system extends the longevity for the feature backs who take on big workloads such as Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, and Christian McCaffrey.

Teams like the Cowboys, Browns, and Packers use two-back sets and benefit significantly. Two seasons ago, the Browns split up Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb's workload, and they were both in the top-10 for fantasy points for running backs during the season.

The Cowboys rushing attack gained 1,721 yards this season, split between Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. The duo averaged 4.7 yards per carry last season. In today's age of football, it's vital to have a dual-threat back system where multiple running backs can contribute to an offense's success.

Micah Parsons Fan (0-0) (24-40) @DotPrescott Cowboys RBs stats from this year



Ezekiel Elliot

-237 Rushing Attempts

-4.2 YPC

-1,002 Rushing Yards

-10 Rushing TDs



Tony Pollard

-130 Rushing Attempts

-5.5 YPC

-719 Rushing Yards

-2 Rushing TDs



Whos the better RB 🤔? Cowboys RBs stats from this yearEzekiel Elliot-237 Rushing Attempts-4.2 YPC-1,002 Rushing Yards-10 Rushing TDsTony Pollard-130 Rushing Attempts-5.5 YPC-719 Rushing Yards-2 Rushing TDsWhos the better RB 🤔? https://t.co/FJgEcedmam

