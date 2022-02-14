“He's a Robin dressed as Batman” - Skip Bayless feels Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't deserve the clout he has

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the central figures in this year's Super Bowl. The three-time Pro Bowler has settled into the role of the second option wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams.

However, not everyone has been sold on the Odell Beckham Jr. experience in Los Angeles thus far. One of those people is FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless.

In the latest episode of his "Skip Bayless Podcast," Bayless voiced what he doesn't like about Beckham.

He went as far as to say Odell Beckham Jr. is "more sizzle than steak" and believes he's hyped up to be more than he deserves to be on the gridiron. Bayless' comments can be found below.

“I like Odell personally because I get the sense from everybody around him he has a good heart. He's actually down deep a really good guy. I divide the world probably overly simplistically, into good hearts and bad hearts. Odell falls on the good heart side, no doubt. But when it comes to what I believe in, in a winning football player, Odell is little to none of the above. Odell to me is way more style than substance. Odell to me is way more sizzle than steak. Odell to me is a whole lot more of hip hype than Hall of Famer.”

Bayless not believing that Beckham Jr. is a winning player is just the tip of the iceberg. After starting with that statement, Bayless specified Beckham Jr. as a complementary receiver.

He acknowledged Odell Beckham Jr. looked like a superstar in his first three seasons in the league. Now, Bayless sees him as a number two, or even a number three option as a wide receiver.

“It was all my children in one manchild that was Odell Beckham Jr. The more I watched him in New York, I kept asking, this is a great football player? Is this what his teammates want? Is this what Tom Coughlin wants? Well, obviously not. And yet so many Hall of Fame receivers that I know started to gravitate toward Odell Beckham Jr. and I'm saying, why? It's, the opposite of what I see in a Hall of Fame receiver. Because Odell Beckham Jr., in the end, is a complementary receiver at heart. That's what he is. Maybe he had some superstar talent in the beginning. But in makeup, he's a number two or even a number three receiver, but I'll give you number two."

The Skip Bayless Show @SkipBaylessShow “He's a Robin, he's a Robin dressed as Batman.”



@realskipbayless says Odell Beckham Jr. is more style than substance: “He's a Robin, he's a Robin dressed as Batman.”@realskipbayless says Odell Beckham Jr. is more style than substance: https://t.co/uEFbcYcwdR

The most memorable quote from Bayless was yet to come. Since he views Beckham Jr. as a secondary option, Bayless compared him to the superhero Robin trying to impersonate Batman.

Bayless views Cooper Kupp as playing the role of Batman as the team's top wide receiver. Bayless called out Beckham Jr. for masquerading as Batman when he's second-fiddle.

"Yet he has an A list following. It’s a little fraudulent. There's not that much there. There. He's not what many think he's cracked up to be. He's fooled millions of people because they still see superstar when he's a B-side. He's a Robin, not Batman. He's Robin dressed up as Batman. That's what he is in the end. I'm sorry. That's who Odell Beckham Jr. is in the end. And I believe he has found football heaven, opposite Cooper Kupp.”

Odell Beckham Jr. is essential for the Rams to win Super Bowl 2022

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Regardless of whether Bayless likes Beckham Jr. or not, Beckham Jr. is vital to his team winning the Super Bowl. The 29-year-old is a massive threat in the red zone and is as good at contested catches as he's ever been.

Playing off of Kupp as the team's second wide receiver has done wonders for Beckham. He's been dynamic for Matthew Stafford during their playoff run.

Pro Football Focus also thinks fondly of him, grading him the fourth-best wide receiver of the postseason thus far.

PFF @PFF



84.3 grade in the playoffs (4th among WRs)



📸: Odell Beckham Jr.:84.3 grade in the playoffs (4th among WRs)📸: @RamsNFL Odell Beckham Jr.: 🔥 84.3 grade in the playoffs (4th among WRs)📸: @RamsNFL https://t.co/qdXazXleeE

Beckham Jr.'s time with the Rams has revived his career, which was at an all-time low with the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately for him, there will still be folks out there like Bayless who hold his lack of ceiling against him.

Nonetheless, Beckham Jr. will be one of this Sunday's must-watch star players. If the Rams are victorious, they'll look back at Beckham Jr. as one of the most important regular-season additions in franchise history.

Edited by Adam Dickson